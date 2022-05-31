Man charged in south St. Louis murder case from mid-May

ST. LOUIS – A man accused in a south St. Louis murder investigation faces criminal charges two weeks after the victim was found dead.

Prosecutors have charged DeAndre Wilkes, 43, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the death of a man on May 14, 2022. Police say the victim was fatally shot in the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Investigators say Wilkes and the victim were in a brief argument before the victim was shot in the neck. According to court documents obtained by FOX2, a blind administrator identified Wilkes from a photographic lineup and Wilkes is accused of entering the home with a semi-automatic pistol.

Per court documents, in an interview with police, Wilkes acknowledged he argued with the victim and fired a warning shot toward him. Wilkes reportedly told police that the victim approached him, and tried to reach at him before he was shot, according to court documents.

Police did not recover a weapon from the victim, who has not been identified. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

According to court records and previous FOX2 reporting , Wilkes faced criminal charges for disguising as a woman and robbing a bank in St. Charles in 2013.

