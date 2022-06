Despite many claiming otherwise, the Cleveland Browns don’t have young elite talent. CBS published their Top 25 NFL players who are 25 and under, and not one Cleveland Browns player made the list. Truthfully, only one really had a shot in Greg Newsome, so this isn’t the most surprising thing to happen today. It is, however, an indication that the Browns have at best drafted solid picks, instead of future Pro Bowlers.

