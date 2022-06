The first bio-LNG facility built in the Netherlands has marked a milestone with the production of the millionth kilogram. The project initiated by Nordsol, Renewi, and Shell has hit a milestone with the first one million kilograms produced at the Netherlands’ first bio-LNG plant. The facility has enabled about four million kilometers (2.4 million miles) of sustainable transport with heavy-duty trucks. The initiators of the milestone mark the validation that sustainable heavy-duty road transport is possible.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO