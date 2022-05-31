Firefighters put out minor deck fire on eastside; no one injured

MADISON, Wis. — An eastside home’s deck was damaged in a Sunday evening fire while no one was home, according to Madison fire officials.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of East Johnson Street around 7 p.m. after callers reported seeing fire and smoke from the backside of the house. when crews arrived, they found fire on the back deck.

Officials said the fire started in a small metal bucket and extended roughly 6 feet up the exterior of the building. Firefighters moved the bucket off the deck and fully extinguished the fire.

Firefighters went on to search the home and found no one inside. They also confirmed the fire didn’t stretch to the inside of the building.

No one was injured in the response.

Crews later examined the bucket to figure out what started the fire, but they weren’t able to find an obvious source.

