Get ready to meet young John, Mary, and a whole new crop of monster hunters. The CW can never stray too far from the world of Supernatural. A new prequel series called The Winchesters is coming to the network this fall, and it will tell the story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger) met a young monster hunter named Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), and then they fell in love, got married, and had two sons named Sam and Dean. Obviously, there's a whole lot more to the story than that, and it will all be narrated by Dean himself, Jensen Ackles. He and his wife Danneel will also be producing the show together, along with Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO