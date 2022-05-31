ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Volunteers needed for restoration event at Walker Preserve this Saturday, June 4

 3 days ago
Volunteers are needed for a restoration event in the Walker Preserve in Normandy Park this Saturday, June 4. 2022.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to remove invasive ivy from 9:30 a.m. – Noon to help support healthy streams for salmon.

No experience is necessary, and tools and gloves will be provided.

Walker Preserve Park is located in Normandy Park at SW 168th Street & 2nd Ave SW (click for map or see below). Meet at this intersection at the Walker Preserve sign, then walk through the gate, cross the creek, and go left down the trail.

Register at bit.ly/millerwalker

IN THIS ARTICLE
