New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter is batting leadoff against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Carpenter didn't hit any higher than fifth in his first four turns in the Yankees' lineup, but he's on leadoff duty for the first leg of Thursday's twin bill. DJ LeMahieu is hitting fifth after leading off the past three games.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO