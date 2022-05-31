ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Go Reveals Adventure Week Details

By Marc Deschamps
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go developer Niantic has pulled back the curtain on the game's Adventure Week festivities, which are set to begin on June 7th at 10 a.m. local time. The event will put a focus on Rock-type and Fossil Pokemon, with a pair of new debuts: Amaura and Tyrunt! Players will not...

#Pokemon Go#Adventure#Nintendo 3ds#Field Research#Video Game#Aurorus#Tyrantrum#Shieldon#Sudowoodo#Rhyhorn#Mega Raids
