Baltimore, MD

Rowers from SJ Rowing Club qualify for Youth National Championship

By Submitted Content
The Cherry Hill Sun
The Cherry Hill Sun
 3 days ago
22 youth rowers from South Jersey Rowing Club (SJRC), ages 13 to 18, have qualified to row at US Rowing’s Youth National Championships that will take place June 9 to 12 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, FL. This regatta features more than 2,000 rowers from all over the country racing...

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Best Of the Bay: Food & Drink

Chesapeake Bay foodways run long and deep. Native American people have been enjoying the bounty of the Bay for centuries, evidenced by oyster middens dating as far back as 10,000 B.C. When colonists arrived in the 1600s, they brought new traditions and ingredients designed for surviving transport and feeding a colony. Trading ships brought in spices and flavors from across the globe, and enslaved people brought their African and Caribbean cooking traditions, which they infused into European cuisine. Later generations of immigrants brought their traditions, creating thriving neighborhoods like Baltimore’s Little Italy. That flavorful influx is still happening; go on a food tour today anywhere from Adams Morgan, D.C., to Richmond, Va., and you’ll taste flavors from almost every continent, cooked through a lens of local ingredients.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Prime Rib, a longstanding Mount Vernon steakhouse, will stay put for now

The Prime Rib, once rumored to be moving from its home of 57 years in Mount Vernon to the Village of Cross Keys development in north Baltimore, will stay put for now. The venerable steakhouse has pulled out of lease negotiations for a space at Cross Keys, according to Arsh Mirmiran, a principal at Caves Valley Partners, the development firm charged with revitalizing the retail and office center.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
The Cherry Hill Sun

International friendship results in newly built orphanage

Cherry Hill resident Patricia Bulicki was introduced to 25 year-old Nigerian Daniel Atamu by her cousin, via the word game Scrabble in 2021. The two quickly became friends, and the 69-year-old Bulicki continued to speak with Atamu through the video app Marco Polo and WhatsApp. When he expressed interest in pursuing further education, she and a cousin decided to help him pursue a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Maryland

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live. The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
