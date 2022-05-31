ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Flying Noodles with Fun Station

By Dallis Ontiveros
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zniNk_0fw8gdCS00

We stopped by the Fun Station to check out their “Flying Noodles”. Fun Station also has other Chinese inspired entrees that are made with local flavors for a twist. Fun Station is located at Market City Plaza. For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodles#Food Drink#The Fun Station#Chinese
The Infatuation

Marco Polo Italian Ice Cream

SF has its fair share of gelato spots, as well as scoop shops with Asian-inspired flavors. But Asian-inspired gelato? You’ll find that at this Sunset spot. Their creamy gelato—which features (mostly) Asian ingredients ranging from red bean and pandan to coconut and durian—is incredible. Our favorite is the black sesame, which has a not-too-sweet nutty taste that we now crave at least once daily. This stuff is so thick that you can turn a cup upside down and it won’t fall out. That's a sign of success in our book.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

On South Congress, Lucky Robot is making some excellent sushi and Japanese bites, including one of our favorite chirashi bowls. We really like the toyosu chirashi bot here. It comes with king salmon and three rotating selections of fish. There’s also a full menu of nigiri, ramen, and fun takes on classic Japanese dishes, like a foraged mushroom “tacu” yaki.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Grey Poupon with Salted Pretzels and Honey Cornbread with Strawberry Jam Highlight Van Leeuwen's Newest Flavors at Walmart

Summer's right at our doorstep, so let the warm vibes in and serve it up some decadent and unique ice cream flavors from Van Leeuwen's latest offerings exclusively sold at Walmart. The exclusive lineup includes brand new flavors including Grey Poupon with Salted Pretzels, Campfire S’mores, Summer Peach Crisp, Honey...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
KHON2

FBI searches Hawaii for suspect involved in CA murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said they are searching for a man wanted for a murder that happened in San Jose, California. According to the FBI, Uatesoni Paasi is a Bay Area native but had been seen in the Honolulu area as recently as April. They are seeking any information about his […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Incoming HPD chief’s son charged with assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported two suspects were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a victim at Ala Moana Beach Park. On Wednesday, the incoming HPD Chief of Police, Joe Logan announced that one of the suspects was his 36-year-old son Zane Logan. The other suspect was a 41-year-old female suspect. According to […]
Thrillist

Uninspected Lemonade and Other Juices Are Being Recalled

A variety of lemonade drinks from QueensMade Lemonade have been recalled. Though, the recall is far more limited than some sweeping recent ones like the nationwide recall of Jif peanut butter due to Salmonella. The Cincinnati-based QueensMade has recalled all of its juices, which are largely lemonades, as well as...
CINCINNATI, OH
KHON2

Heavy rain headed to the islands through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Currently to the west of the islands, two cold fronts are slowly moving towards Kauai. The two fronts are expected to merge and cross over Kauai early Wednesday morning. As a result, a flood watch has been issued for Kauai beginning early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. Kauai could see the […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy