SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Tuesday, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into legislation that will establish free universal school meals for the 2022-23 school year. The federally funded program began at the beginning of the pandemic, providing free meals to students across the state. The program was set to expire in June, which is why advocates feel the passage of S.100 comes at the right time.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO