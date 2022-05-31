ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts reports 7,029 new COVID cases over 4 days, 6 additional deaths

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,029 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday, after no reports over the long weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.66%.

There were 6 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 676 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 80 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,717,970. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,410.

There were 94,631 total new tests reported.

