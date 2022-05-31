ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting leaves 7 injured, police say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Nev. - Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday. Sunday's shooting on the freeway involved people associated with...

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate barricade situation in south valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation Thursday morning in the south valley. According to police, the department received a report of gunfire at a residence in the 9600 block of Crystal Ridge Road, near Silverado Ranch and Pollock, at about 4:41 a.m. Police say that arriving officers learned a male suspect was alone inside the residence and continuing to intermittently discharge a firearm.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on citizen

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was arrested for drawing his gun on a citizen during a driving altercation, the department announced. Colin Snyder was arrested Thursday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law in connection with an incident on May 19.
Fox5 KVVU

Hells Angels suspects appear in court after highway shooting; Henderson Police seek more info

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three men arrested in connection with last weekend’s highway shooting on U.S. 95 in Henderson appeared in court Thursday. Richard Devries, Stephen Alo and Russell Smith are accused in a shooting, targeted at the biker club Vagos, that injured seven people after a Memorial Day event in Henderson. Henderson Police said the men are members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.
#Shooting#Street Gang#Police#Biker Gangs#Violent Crime#The Hells Angels
8 News Now

Police: Barricade at home in south Las Vegas ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade at a home in a south valley neighborhood that involved a man intermittently firing a gun has ended after more than four hours. According to Metro police, the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the incident started around 4:41 a.m. in the 9600 block of […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Man dead after North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed after a shooting in North Las Vegas over the weekend. North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas said officers were called to the 3300 block of Orr Avenue around 3:20 a.m. May 28 for reports of a shooting. As officers arrived,...
iheart.com

Third Gunman In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting Caught

Third gunman in the Downtown Sacramento mass shooting caught in Las Vegas over the weekend. Mtula Payton, the third suspect from the mass shooting, was located and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI’s criminal apprehension team. “Through their relentless investigation, our detectives developed information that Payton was residing at an apartment complex located in Las Vegas, Nevada,” police said in an announcement Saturday night . “Our detectives relayed this information to Las Vegas Metro Police Department in an effort to apprehend Payton. Las Vegas Metro Police Department worked with our detectives for weeks in an effort to locate Payton.”
