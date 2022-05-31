Las Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting leaves 7 injured, police say

Third gunman in the Downtown Sacramento mass shooting caught in Las Vegas over the weekend. Mtula Payton, the third suspect from the mass shooting, was located and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI’s criminal apprehension team. “Through their relentless investigation, our detectives developed information that Payton was residing at an apartment complex located in Las Vegas, Nevada,” police said in an announcement Saturday night . “Our detectives relayed this information to Las Vegas Metro Police Department in an effort to apprehend Payton. Las Vegas Metro Police Department worked with our detectives for weeks in an effort to locate Payton.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO