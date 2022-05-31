ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District dynamos: Vote for the Intelligencer/Courier Times Athletes of the Week

By Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
It’s time again to vote for the Intelligencer/Courier Times boys and girls Athletes of the Week for May 23-29.

The Intel/Courier Times Athletes of the Week polls — one for boys and one for girls — will run from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Council Rock North softball player Sarah Teitelman won last week's girls' poll with 47 percent of the vote while Neshaminy baseball player Jake Kozlowski won last week's boys' poll, also with 47 percent of the vote.

Want to nominate an athlete for consideration? Email Drew Markol at dmarkol@theintell.com or Daryl Bell at dwbell@gannett.com.

Check it out:New Hope-Solebury names former Pennsbury standout Garrett new head football coach.

