Capital District Man Accused Of Raping Young Child

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A Capital District man is behind bars, accused of raping a young child.

Saratoga County resident Allen Millington, age 26, of Gansevoort, was first arrested Wednesday, May 11, after police were tipped off that he possessed images consistent with child sexual exploitation, New York State Police said.

The cyber tip was reported to the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Millington was arraigned in Wilton Town Court on charges of promotion of a sexual performace by a child and possesion of a sexual performance by a child, according to police.

He was ordered held at the Saratoga County jail.

As their investigation continued, police determined that Millington had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11. The victim was known to him and was not seen in the illegal images that he was accused of possessing, police said.

On Wednesday, May 25, Millington was turned over to the State Police and later arraigned in Moreau Town Court on several charges, including first-degree rape, predatory sexual assault against a child.

He is being held at the Saratoga County jail without bail awaiting his next court appearance on Wednesday, July 6.

Comments / 0

