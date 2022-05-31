Hydrologic Outlook issued for Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 10:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Golden Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Golden Valley County through 630 PM MDT At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ryegate, or 27 miles east of Harlowton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and a large amount of penney to nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ryegate and Franklin. Also portions of US-12 near Ryegate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT ・ 29 MINUTES AGO