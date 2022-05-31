ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'Hotels are not homes,' evicted tenants say as federal aid expires

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — About 25 evicted tenants and supporters from Detroit Eviction Defense demanded action on affordable housing Tuesday in front of City Hall as some residents are poised to have federal aid for hotels they are living in end. More than 275 Detroit households have used federal aid...

www.detroitnews.com

Steve
3d ago

Eviction can stop when landlords get paid,getting paid rent to live in a landlords home is a human right for all landlords.

Oliver73
3d ago

But the state of Michigan can support ILLEGALS to the tune of 100 million a year... government can send 46 billion to Ukraine... something is wrong with this picture..

Jen S
2d ago

i dont understand why these people didnt pay their rent with the rental assistance 😒

