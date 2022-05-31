'Hotels are not homes,' evicted tenants say as federal aid expires

(CBS DETROIT) – The BISSELL Pet Foundation is collaborating with Detroit Animal Care to host and fund Detroit’s first-ever free spay/neuter clinic. The clinic will take place from today, June 1, to June 4. Dogs spayed and neutered during this event will also receive age-appropriate vaccinations, which include rabies and a microchip. The purpose of the event is to help alleviate overcrowding at shelters. “With shelters and rescues at capacity, the need for spay/neuter is critical. Proactive pet sterilization procedures address the root cause of animal overpopulation by preventing unwanted births,” said Cathy BISSELL, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We are committed to impacting the lives of both homeless and owned pets in Detroit by making spay/neuter services more accessible to the community.” More events are expected throughout the year as Detroit Animal Care continues to partner with BISSELL. Just this year, BISSELL has awarded $673,555 to change the lives of Detroit pets through spay/neuter, sponsored adoptions, transport and emergency support. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO