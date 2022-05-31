ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CeCORD-J study on collagenase injection versus aponeurectomy for Dupuytren's contracture compared by hand function and cost effectiveness

By Michiro Yamamoto
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study compared hand function and the cost-effectiveness of treatment between collagenase Clostridium histolyticum (CCH) injection and limited fasciectomy for patients with Dupuytren's contracture (DC). The CeCORD-J study is a prospective, multicenter, non-randomized controlled, observational study of two parallel groups. Participants were DC patients with multiple affected fingers, including flexion contracture...

www.nature.com

