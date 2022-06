JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One thing that's abundantly clear in the draft legal opinion released Thursday by the city's Office of General Counsel is that Sheriff Mike Williams' move out of Duval County vacated the position of sheriff. It said the city charter is "clear and unambiguous" that the Jacksonville Sheriff must live in Jacksonville and "failure to do so will result in a vacancy in office."

