Clackamas County says its nearly done duplicating ballots, has about 5,000 ballots left to count

Regarding the May 15 article “What suburban Portland school districts say about their ventilation rates”: The lack of proper ventilation in Portland Public Schools, paired with the seemingly blasé attitude from school officials, should not be pushed under the rug. It is not just coronavirus that holds a looming threat over the heads of students and communities alike due to the poor air flow – it’s any and all airborne viruses. Due to the pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in the spread of other airborne illnesses, such as tuberculosis. For the first time in a decade, global TB rates are rising, and with the majority of resources going to pandemic relief, the potential threat it holds for our communities becomes even greater. To protect against this disease, and similar others, we need to ensure that locally and globally we have strong comprehensive primary health care systems that can squash these potential epidemics before they begin. As a member of the Senate subcommittee deciding federal funding, Sen. Jeff Merkley has proved to be a fighter in favor of strengthening our global health systems. I hope Sen. Merkley will continue to lead this fight if we want to protect our communities and our children here at home.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO