Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County says its nearly done duplicating ballots, has about 5,000 ballots left to count

By Jamie Goldberg
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clackamas County election officials announced Tuesday that the county had finished duplicating virtually all ballots marred with a printing error and was moving onto counting ballots from voters in the military and abroad. The county appears to have duplicated more than 22,000 ballots over the holiday weekend due to...

www.oregonlive.com

The Oregonian

Another snafu in Clackamas County led to the misreporting of unofficial election results in at least three races

Clackamas County elections officials on Thursday reported incorrect results to the secretary of state in the hotly contested House District 38 Democratic primary between Lake Oswego City Councilor Daniel Nguyen and school board member Neelam Gupta. It appears the county inverted several numbers when reporting results, leading the secretary of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn letter to the editor

A West Linn resident calls for Sherry Hall's resignation after election debacle Hall should resign It is time to demand the resignation of Clackamas County Clerk, Sherry Hall. Her inability to react quickly to a debacle she single-handedly created has put Clackamas County squarely in an embarrassing situation. Hall's incompetency has slowed a response to avert a train wreck she saw coming. Now Clackamas County Elections Office and Hall are facing an ethics investigation, delayed vote tallies that may not be completed by the deadline for certification (June 13) and a costly impact to the residents of Clackamas County. It is estimated the cost could exceed $100,000. The state of Oregon has been a beacon to the United States in leading the country with our "vote-by-mail" system. Oregonians cannot allow one incompetent county clerk to undermine Oregon's vote-by-mail process. Please join me in calling for Sherry Hall, Clackamas County clerk, to resign immediately. Sherry Palmer West Linn {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

TEDxPortland faces complaints it violated rule against nonprofits getting involved in elections

The nonprofit event organizer TEDxPortland could face scrutiny of its tax-exempt status, after multiple people filed complaints with the Oregon Department of Justice in recent days alleging the organization violated a federal tax code prohibition against elections involvement when it featured gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson on Saturday. The group’s event...
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Black Candidates Call for Intervention in Clackamas County Ballot Count

Two prominent Black politicians are calling for state-level action on Clackamas County’s protracted ballot count. “I think moreso than the delay, it’s the decision-making process and the underestimation of the breadth and depth of the problem” at issue, Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas) told The Skanner. “I think Oregonians are pretty forgiving people, except when a problem was either avoidable or could’ve been handled a little differently and then communicated to the public.”
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Johnson’s TED Talk Draws Justice Complaints

JOHNSON’S TED TALK DRAWS JUSTICE COMPLAINTS: Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor, made a surprise May 27 appearance at the ideas conference TEDxPortland. As reported on wweek.com, Johnson’s parroting of National Rifle Association talking points on gun control angered some in the crowd; others objected to TEDx providing an audience of thousands to one of three candidates for governor, in possible violation of federal tax code that prohibits 501(c)(3) nonprofits such as TEDx from participating in political campaigns. In the aftermath, seven people filed complaints with the Oregon Department of Justice, which oversees Oregon nonprofits. “TEDxPortland violated IRS code by including Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor, as a surprise guest,” wrote one complainant, Howard Bales of Portland. “This is an egregious abuse of their nonprofit status. The harm done to the election process is significant. Please investigate this intentional breach of the code.” DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson said her agency would forward those complaints to the Internal Revenue Service, which polices nonprofits and determines their legal status.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Federal court orders opening of gates on Teaters Road as access legal dispute continues

A federal district court issued an order on May 17 requiring Waibel Ranches to allow the public and the government the use of Teaters Road, the Bureau of Land Management said Wednesday. The BLM's Prineville District said it "is pleased to announce that the gates blocking Teaters Road were opened on Wednesday, June 1st, and will remain open, in line with the federal court’s order." The post Federal court orders opening of gates on Teaters Road as access legal dispute continues appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Let's have ODOT toll everyone -- or no one

Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Portland lost $1.4M, but city leaders aren’t saying how

A city could do a lot with $1.4 million. In Portland, that amount of money could help families at risk of losing their home stave off eviction for one more week. It could pay for another two dozen or so unarmed park rangers, intended to curb spiking gun violence. It could double the money going to outreach at the city’s worst off homeless camps.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Clearing the air in our schools

Regarding the May 15 article “What suburban Portland school districts say about their ventilation rates”: The lack of proper ventilation in Portland Public Schools, paired with the seemingly blasé attitude from school officials, should not be pushed under the rug. It is not just coronavirus that holds a looming threat over the heads of students and communities alike due to the poor air flow – it’s any and all airborne viruses. Due to the pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in the spread of other airborne illnesses, such as tuberculosis. For the first time in a decade, global TB rates are rising, and with the majority of resources going to pandemic relief, the potential threat it holds for our communities becomes even greater. To protect against this disease, and similar others, we need to ensure that locally and globally we have strong comprehensive primary health care systems that can squash these potential epidemics before they begin. As a member of the Senate subcommittee deciding federal funding, Sen. Jeff Merkley has proved to be a fighter in favor of strengthening our global health systems. I hope Sen. Merkley will continue to lead this fight if we want to protect our communities and our children here at home.
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
