Oxford woman arrested on DUI charge after fellow motorist reports her erratic driving

An Oxford teen was arrested after leading deputies on a chase at 100 miles per hour on State Road 44. Ky’Janay Shamone Timmons, 18, at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday was driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet Malibu four-door westbound on State Road 44 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy visually estimated her speed at about 80 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. Radar confirmed she was traveling at 77 mph. The deputy got behind Timmons’ vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however she accelerated to 100 mph. She drove onto Northwest 68th Boulevard just south of State Road 44 when her vehicle began to “spin out” and she momentarily lost control, according to the arrest report. She had driven into a dead end and was taken into custody.

OXFORD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO