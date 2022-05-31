ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, FL

Oxford woman arrested on DUI charge after fellow motorist reports her erratic driving

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oxford woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a fellow motorist reported her erratic driving. Andrea Lynn Robinson, 26, had been driving a red Ford passenger...

Guest
3d ago

So SHE, with a huge opportunity to have killed someone, gets out on $100 and the old woman who allegedly bruised an 85 year old’s arm (he can’t remember it) gets locked up w/no bond. Yep - makes sense to me!!!

Oxford teen arrested after leading deputies on chase at 100 mph

An Oxford teen was arrested after leading deputies on a chase at 100 miles per hour on State Road 44. Ky’Janay Shamone Timmons, 18, at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday was driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet Malibu four-door westbound on State Road 44 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy visually estimated her speed at about 80 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. Radar confirmed she was traveling at 77 mph. The deputy got behind Timmons’ vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however she accelerated to 100 mph. She drove onto Northwest 68th Boulevard just south of State Road 44 when her vehicle began to “spin out” and she momentarily lost control, according to the arrest report. She had driven into a dead end and was taken into custody.
OXFORD, FL
Ocala woman jailed after being accused of breaking into residence, battering occupants

A 33-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a local residence and battering the home’s occupants. On Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m., several Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence on Pecan Run Pass in Ocala in reference to an unknown person breaking into the home. An MCSO lieutenant was first to arrive on scene and observed a woman, later identified as Lateshia Janay Terrell.
OCALA, FL
Suspended driver in truck with Georgia plates arrested in Lake Panasoffkee

A driver with a suspended license at the wheel of a truck with Georgia plates was arrested in Lake Panasoffkee. Rogelio Junior Martinez, 25, was driving the white truck Thursday night on County Road 470 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had a non-functioning tail lamp. During a traffic stop, Martinez advised he had a Georgia driver’s license, but admitted it was not valid. A check confirmed his Georgia license has been suspended.
LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL
DUI suspect facing manslaughter charge after fatal crash that snarled traffic on I-75

A drunk driving suspect is facing a manslaughter charge after a fatal crash that snarled traffic early Thursday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. John Andrew Henderson, 40, of Kissimmee, had been driving a blue Hyundai which crashed into a U-Haul trailer being towed by a Tennessee man’s pickup at 2:44 a.m. Thursday near Mile Marker 323, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. As a result of the collision, the 32-year-old Spring Hill, Tenn. man’s pickup crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from Sumter County Fire Rescue. A 31-year-old Spring Hill, Tenn. woman traveling in the truck was seriously injured.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villager’s son arrested at Publix with 124 grams of marijuana

A Villager’s 22-year-old son was arrested with 124 grams of marijuana at Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza. Jake Thomas Bledsoe, who lives in the Village of Hawkins, was found to be in possession of marijuana when he was spotted in the wee hours Thursday in the breezeway of the supermarket, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villager with long history of arrests lands back behind bars after skipping court date

A Villager with long history of arrests landed back behind bars after skipping a court date. Mark Muldoon, 58, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center after he was picked up on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court to answer to a charge of battery. At the time of the arrest, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villager arrested after crashing into Cadillac while taking his wife out to dinner

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a Cadillac while taking his wife out to dinner. Terry Waldbeesor, 75, who provided a local address of 555 Gibson Loop and was driving on a Virginia driver’s license, had been at the wheel of a red 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plates when he struck a red 2012 Cadillac shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at Watercrest Independent Living and Assisted Living on County Road 466 in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He drove away from the crash without reporting it.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Unidentified suspect breaks into Ocala home, steals multiple firearms

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a residence in Ocala and stole multiple firearms. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, May 24 at around 9 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below) forcibly entered a home on Locust Course Radial. He was observed on surveillance footage stealing three firearms and a piggy bank.
OCALA, FL
Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on pregnant woman

A Lady Lake man was arrested in an alleged attack on a pregnant woman. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County where a pregnant woman had “tears in her eyes, a shaky voice, a bruise on her forehead, and swelling on her right cheek,” according to an arrest report. She was not cooperative and claimed she had been in a verbal altercation with 28-year-old Brandon Tate Willman. She said no violence had occurred. The woman was pregnant.
LADY LAKE, FL
Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge after running stop sign

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after running a stop sign at Lake Sumter Landing. Timothy John Sutcliffe, 42, who lives in the Village of Summerhill, was driving a silver Polaris Breeze golf cart at 11:40 p.m. Friday when he ran a stop sign at Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the entrance to the Edgewater Bungalows.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Hernando woman arrested for fighting security, deputy at World Equestrian Center

A Citrus County woman was jailed in Marion County for allegedly fighting security guards and a deputy after she struck someone at a World Equestrian Center bar in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded the night of May 25 to the equestrian center (WEC) parking lot at 1750 NW 80th Ave., where members of the center’s security team had Hernando 33-year-old Taryn Nicole Varvel detained.
MARION COUNTY, FL

