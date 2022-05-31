See Video: Ocala police save 6-day-old baby from choking

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police officers spring into action to save a 6-day-old baby choking on his mother’s milk.

Police were called to Golden Corral restaurant on SW College Road around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Ocala police released the dramatic video of the rescue.

You can see in the video, Ocala Police Officer Patterson arrived at the restaurant and was led to the back where a baby was choking on his mother’s milk and turning purple.

Officer Patterson grabbed the baby and started patting its back.

In the video, you can see and hear the moment the baby begins to make noise and start crying.

By this time, Officer Coughlin had arrived on the scene and assisted Patterson.

The baby began to cry more and opened his eyes.

When EMS arrived, they treated the baby and then transported him to the hospital. The baby is expected to be fine.

