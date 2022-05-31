ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How soon can Sullivan residents expect a pool opening?

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Memorial Day weekend marked the opening of many community pools across the country, but in the city of Sullivan, people will have to wait.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says that the pool is not yet ready to open following a long run of renovations that began in 2021.

The pool has been closed to the public since 2018.

Mayor Lamb hopes it will open sometime in 2022, but he can’t quite say when that will be.

“We are definitely working every single day, I would love to give you a date. It was our goal to finish school and all come down here and splash together, but unfortunately, that’s not the case. But once again, being very open and very transparent, not quite sure, wish I could give you a date.”

Mayor Lamb says the project has a lot of community interest.

“We understand how important it is to the community. Like I said, between the bathhouse, between the concrete, a lot of the pool features are finishing up, but that opening date is still quite some time away,” said Lamb.

Mayor Lamb says donations to the project can be made online here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

