ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces City of Arlington Public Works is Coming on Board through the Tarrant County COOP Program
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We are pleased to announce the City of Arlington Public works will become a new customer. They have chosen to participate through the Tarrant County COOP program. This program allows cities and other government entities to secure requisitions through the Tarrant County bid and participate at counties contracted...www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0