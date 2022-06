BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It was no surprise last summer when a large crowd turned out for the celebration of Amtrak’s Vermont return to Bellows Falls after its year-and-a-half long suspension due to the Covid pandemic. It remains the only passenger train that stops here, once daily in each direction, continuing a long and storied rail history in the village. This month, the Bellows Falls Historical Society has been featuring a window display at their location on Westminster Street near the Square. The windows feature two large oil paintings by local artist Charlie Hunter that depict local rail scenes. One is of the Westminster Signal, a signal used widely from the 1920s to the 1980s, a signal that is still in use here. The other, a 36-inch by 72-inch painting, is a snow scene of the Bellows Falls Depot in February.

