Two Wyoming schools study climate change at Everest- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Two Wyoming schools are working together to combat climate change and their study took them all the way to Everest. More and more experts are saying water is the new oil. As climate change, drought seasons, and wide fires splash across national headlines the need for climate research grows. The Central Wyoming College Alpine Institute and the University of Wyoming are working together on a project called Wyoming Anticipating Climate Transitions or WY ACT.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO