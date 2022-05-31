ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: High temps break records, tracking Wednesday thunderstorms

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT’S NEW: New Jersey saw record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, with a high of 97 degrees.

WHAT’S NEXT: Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the weather will be a little unsettled Wednesday and Thursday, with better weather returning on Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temperatures cooling into the upper-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Starts off mostly cloudy with daytime highs around 73 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms develop by the evening. Overnight lows around 63 degrees.

THURSDAY: Rainy weather with the potential for thunderstorms throughout the day. Daytime highs around 81 degrees. Overnight lows around 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs around 75 degrees with overnight lows in the low-60s.

