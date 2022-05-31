Fort Collins police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A Fort Collins police officer has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into a domestic violence incident is underway.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, the department responded to a call on May 29 of a domestic violence incident where the victim had sustained minor injuries.

The 31-year-old police officer, Valeri Pedraza, was off-duty when the incident happened and has been charged with third-degree assault, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Larimer County court issued a protection order limiting the contact of the victim in this case, which police say is routine when someone is charged with domestic violence.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received reports that Pedraza made “several phone communications” with the victim, violating the protection order the day after being charged. Pedraza was arrested again, and charged with Violation of a Protection Order, which is a class 2 misdemeanor.

Fort Collins Police Services is conducting an internal investigation, as Pedraza faces the criminal charges. She’s been on the force since 2019.

