ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYp4R_0fw8aplC00

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A Fort Collins police officer has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into a domestic violence incident is underway.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, the department responded to a call on May 29 of a domestic violence incident where the victim had sustained minor injuries.

The 31-year-old police officer, Valeri Pedraza, was off-duty when the incident happened and has been charged with third-degree assault, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Which states have mandatory arrests for domestic violence? What are their impacts?

Larimer County court issued a protection order limiting the contact of the victim in this case, which police say is routine when someone is charged with domestic violence.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received reports that Pedraza made “several phone communications” with the victim, violating the protection order the day after being charged. Pedraza was arrested again, and charged with Violation of a Protection Order, which is a class 2 misdemeanor.

Fort Collins Police Services is conducting an internal investigation, as Pedraza faces the criminal charges. She’s been on the force since 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

2 Fort Collins men plead guilty in 2021 drug bust

Two Fort Collins men arrested in connection with large-scale drug busts last year have pleaded guilty. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Ramon Sepulveda admitted to two drug felony charges and had seven others dropped. He was sentenced on the spot to 20 years in prison. A second man, Allan Mears, also entered his plea in two separate cases-one a drug case and another a racketeering and drug case; he’ll be sentenced later next month. At the time the duo was arrested, so were seven others. Three men from Loveland have already pleaded guilty in the case. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Wanted man killed in police-involved shooting identified

A wanted man who was shot and killed by Larimer County deputies in Weld County has been identified. He is 53-year-old Douglas Weishaupl of Loveland Weishaupl died following an altercation near Mead. Deputies said Weishaupl fired several rounds at Larimer County deputies while trying to elude them before he was shot and killed on foot. Police say he was wanted in connection with several cases in Larimer and Jefferson counties ranging from aggravated motor vehicle theft to drug counts. The police-involved shooting remains under investigation.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect Dead After Shooting Involving Larimer County Deputies Following Second Attempt To Serve Warrants

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died at the hospital after an officer-involved shooting with Larimer County deputies Wednesday night following an attempt by them to arrest him on two felony warrants. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office press release, it wasn’t until the second attempt of the day deputies were able to make contact with the suspect, whose name was not available in the release.(credit: CBS) Deputies originally responded to a call from Colorado Parole to get the suspect. They began watching a home in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane around 4:45 p.m. in an unincorporated area of...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

Man sentenced to 48 years for Rita Gutierrez-Garcia's killing

LONGMONT, Colo. — The longtime suspect in the 2018 disappearance of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia led investigators to her remains earlier this year and pleaded guilty Friday afternoon to two counts related to her killing. Juan Figueroa Jr. pleaded guilty to the following:. Second-degree murder. First-degree kidnapping. He was immediately sentenced...
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Nexstar#Violent Crime#Kdvr
CBS Denver

Woman Arrested After Deadly Crash & Police Chase In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities arrested Amanda Garcia in Boulder after they say she stole a vehicle following a deadly crash she was involved in and then drove off. The crash happened at 11:28 a.m. on South Boulder Road east of 68th Street. (credit: Sam Pinette) The case is still under investigation, but Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, told CBS4 Garcia took an SUV at the scene of the crash before driving off. Troopers and Boulder County deputies chased her for about 20 minutes. Boulder Police officials say officers tried to stop the vehicle using stop sticks...
CBS Denver

Special Delivery: Larimer County Jail Foils Alleged Drug Ring After Narcotics Found Hidden In Mail

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In what investigators are calling a “likely first of its kind” operation, 12 northern Coloradans have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling narcotics into the Larimer County Jail through the U.S. Postal Service. Investigators say 12 people, most of whom were already in jail on unrelated charges prior to the drug ring investigation, were able to sneak narcotics into the jail with mail. Some of the drugs were allegedly infused into the ink used in the cards. (credit: CBS) Investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force started their investigation after receiving...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Lakewood Police: Driver In Orange Truck Shoots Man Behind 7-Eleven on Colfax

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was shot several times behind a 7-Eleven in Lakewood following an argument with a driver in an orange truck Friday morning, Lakewood Police Department told CBS4. Copter4 was above the active seen prior to police confirming the shooting with injuries. (credit: CBS) According to the police department, officers responded to the 5200 block of W Colfax Avenue after receiving reports about the shooting. John Romero, Lakewood PD public information officer, says the driver of an orange vehicle was behind the 7-Eleven convenience store on a property shared with a Conoco gas station and got into an argument with another man outside. Actual vehicle suspected to be involved (credit: Lakewood Police) The driver is accused of eventually shooting the victim several times before he drove away. The suspect had not been found as of 7:30 a.m. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital to treat injuries, and his health condition was unknown. Anyone with information can call Lakewood Police Department to share a tip. (credit: CBS)
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

12 Charged After Drug-Infused Paper, Ink, Envelopes Detected In Larimer Inmates’ Mail

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Nine male inmates and three female accomplices have been charged following the takedown of a drug trafficking organization that provided illicit drugs to inmates through their incoming mail. Investigators discovered paper soaked in narcotics, ink on the paper infused with narcotics, and narcotics hidden in the seams of commercially available envelopes, authorities stated in a joint press release. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Suboxone strips were found in the mail sent to various inmates. More arrests are expected. “Operation Arts and Crafts” was initiated at the Larimer County Jail in March after the surface of one inmate’s envelope tested positive for...
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy