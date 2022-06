California recently approved the first round of grants to convert potentially thousands of schools into full-service “community schools”. Community schools provide all kinds of services for kids and families – health care, mental health therapy, housing assistance, fresh fruit and vegetables – in an effort to help kids thrive in school. A reporter discusses what he saw at a local community school and a community school coordinator shares how her school has been transformed with this program.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO