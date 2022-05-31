Celebrating a Calvert mainstay: Port Republic church to mark 350th anniversary

It might not have been the perfect place for a church back in 1672, but it eventually flourished and on Saturday, June 4, Christ Church in Port Republic will celebrate its 350th anniversary.

“This is an exciting time so what better way to commemorate this anniversary than to have a big party,” said Chloe Ewalt, the chairperson of the 350th anniversary festival. “We are advertising this event as [having] something for everyone — and, indeed that is the case. We want folks to come and celebrate with us.”

According to the book “The Story of Christ Church,” Calvert County was “heavily wooded, wild, and untamed, its settlements reached most easily by water. There were no roads, no towns of any note, no meeting places other than the homes of the settlers, and these were widely scattered.” According to the Rev. John Yeo, Maryland was a “Sodom of uncleanness and a pesthouse of iniquity.”

But the church was established nonetheless and thrived for the next 350 years.

The celebration will feature a myriad of activities, including a morning prayer to start the day and a flag raising ceremony at 10:30 a.m. complete with a rendition of “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee),” which Ewalt said students once sang to start the school day.

The church will also be hosting a cornhole tournament from noon to 2 p.m. Registration is free and required by 11:30 a.m., and cash prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place winners.

“We are hoping that guests will be as excited [about this] as we are,” Ewalt said.

One interesting activity will be the cemetery tours, which will highlight eight people buried in the church’s graveyard.

One of those will be Ewalt’s father, Jack Briscoe, who was a tobacco farmer and active in the community. Some days Briscoe’s father would let him and his brother ride the family horse about a mile down Broomes Island Road to a one-room schoolhouse. When they arrived, they would slap the horse on its behind and it would return home and wait at the gate of the farm until it was let back in.

Briscoe also drove a tank in World War II — “they figured anyone who drove a tractor could drive a tank,” Ewalt said — and his No. 13 tank later became a lucky number for the family.

“I know the stories because when I was hoeing the weeds in the tobacco [fields] I had to listen to them,” Ewalt said with a laugh.

Students who are members of the church’s youth group selected the individuals who will be part of the cemetery tour and researched them with help from Franklin Robinson Jr., who teaches playwriting and script analysis at George Washington University. Portrayals begin at 1:30 p.m.

“I heard about this type of tour,” Ewalt said, “and I thought, ‘What a wonderful way for our youth to be in involved in this celebration.’”

There will also be dance lessons, live music and plenty of children’s activities including pony rides, a petting zoo, balloon artists, face painting, crafts, dancing, and a comedy and magic show.

There will also be art and craft vendors, 350th anniversary memorabilia, antique farm exhibits, a portrayal of Mistress Margaret Brent, and food and beverage vendors.

“There really is something to do if one wants to spend the entire day with us,” Ewalt said.

