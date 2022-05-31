ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Saturday’s Eddie Miles Concert Rescheduled

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis, Tenn.–This Saturday’s Eddie Miles in Concert event at the Krider Performing Arts...

www.radionwtn.com

radionwtn.com

“Tree Talk” Debuts At Atkins-Porter Botanical Garden

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Ranger Joan Howe tells these boys all about trees in the first “Tree Talk” at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Botanical Garden Thursday. The boys said they knew all about trees but wanted to know more and Howe was happy to oblige. Howe’s presentations will be held every Thursday in June at 10:30 a.m. at the garden. The Children’s Story Hour with Kayla Nation will be held on the following Mondays–June 13, 20, 27 and July 11–at 10:30 a.m. The garden is located at 311 Jackson St. in Paris and the programs are open and free to everyone. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Ribbon-Cutting Dedicates New Downtown Paris Mural

Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand this morning for the ribbon-cutting for the newest mural in downtown Paris. Created by Paris Artist Chelsea Lodge, the mural was done free-hand and depicts the elements that make Paris and Henry County unique, including the lake, music, catfish, the Eiffel Tower, the courthouse, the Ned McWherter Bridge, Henry County Patriots, farming, the year Henry County was established (1823) and our 731 area code. It is located on the wall at Uncle Billy’s restaurant. The mural is a collaboration between the Paris-Henry County Chamber, Downtown Paris Association, city of Paris, Uncle Billy’s and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Keepsakes of stickers depicting the mural were handed out and Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said there will be more merchandising with the mural’s image on them in the near future. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

“Rhythm On The Rails” At Discovery Park Friday

Union City, Tenn.–Make sure to bring your dancing shoes to this Friday’s “Rhythm on the Rails” at Discovery Park of America in Union City. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. (Friday, June 3). Steve Short and Keith Brown are no strangers to the stage at Discovery Park....
UNION CITY, TN
Williamson Source

Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Spring Hill

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast is officially open in Spring Hill at 2086 Wall Street in the former 55 South location. This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Big Bad Breakfast has locations at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 101 in Franklin and 5304 Charlotte Ave in Nashville.
SPRING HILL, TN
Paris, TN
radionwtn.com

Sara Evans at the Dixie in Huntingdon

Big Henry 104.7 & 97.5 has your chance to see Sara Evans at the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon on Friday, June 17. Just complete the for below to enter for your chance to win. One entry per person. June 12th is the last day to enter. Get...
HUNTINGDON, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Nashville woman plays prank on favorite restaurant: Cracker Barrel

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you're new to Nashville, you may not know Cracker Barrel is headquartered here. It's located in the suburb of Lebanon in Wilson County. Well, the next time you eat there, you'll have to look for a special picture to see if it’s hanging on the wall at the restaurant where you’re eating.
NASHVILLE, TN
Eddie Miles
radionwtn.com

Jean Carolyn Hughes

Jean Carolyn Hughes, 86, Cottage Grove, Tennessee, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at AHC of Paris. She retired as the Director of Domestic Violence for the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council. Jean played basketball while growing up in her hometown of Rutherford, TN. She enjoyed woodcarving. Jean was born July...
COTTAGE GROVE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Meharry Not Consulted about Possible Nashville General Move

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Officials from Meharry Medical College say Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth released the following statement Wednesday:. My Fellow Meharrians,. You may have...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Dynamix Named National Practice Of Year

Milan, Tenn. – Dynamix Physical Therapy has been named the National Practice of the Year at the 2022 Ascend Conference in Charlotte, N.C., hosted by WebPT, a software company created for outpatient rehab companies. They have clinics in Paris, Dyersburg and Union City. Being recognized at the national level...
CHARLOTTE, NC
radionwtn.com

Discovery Kids Rewarded With Discovery Park Trip

Union City, Tenn.–A select group of third and fourth graders from Union City Elementary School was recently rewarded with a trip to Discovery Park of America as a part of the school’s Discovery Kids program. Eleven third-graders and ten fourth-grade students were honored for demonstrating excellent behavior and...
UNION CITY, TN
whopam.com

400 Mile Yard Sale gets underway, continues through the weekend

The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Beloved BBQ shop closes for good

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (WSMV) - Barbecue ribs, banana pudding, and a friend named Carl are closing up shop for good. Carl’s Perfect Pig made it a sad day in the small town of White Bluff. Restaurant parking lots are not supposed to look like this at noon, in the...
WHITE BLUFF, TN
radionwtn.com

Staffing Changes Announced At Transitions, Eagle Creek Clinics

Paris, TN — Henry County Medical Center announced some key changes and additions to its two primary care clinics – Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Charles Rainbolt, DO, has been named the medical director at both Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Rainbolt has worked as an emergency department physician at HCMC for several years. Dr. Rainbolt will be joined at both clinics by Donna Luther Coley. Coley has worked at HCMC since 1999 in several different capacities as a registered nurse and later as a family nurse practitioner. Coley will be seeing patients at Transitions Health Mondays and Friday mornings and covering at Eagle Creek Clinic on an as needed basis. Dr. Rainbolt will primarily be at Transitions Health and will see patients at Eagle Creek twice per month.
PARIS, TN
wnbjtv.com

Southern Airways Express begins flights in and out of Jackson

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Southern Airways Express began service at the McKellar-Sykes Regional Airport today with the first flight from Atlanta landing on the runway. “We are just so excited that southern airways express will be our new carrier. We're excited for a lot of reasons." said. Steve Smith the executive...
JACKSON, TN
WSMV

Former Austin Peay coach takes around $30K from university

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that the former Austin Peay track and cross country coach misappropriated around $30,000 of university funds after an investigation. The investigation determined the Douglas Molnar, who was the head track and field and cross country coach from September 2004 until...
NASHVILLE, TN

