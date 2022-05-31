ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

2 adults, 2 cats displaced by VB fire

By Sarah Fearing
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people and two cats were displaced by an apartment fire Tuesday.

Virginia Beach fire officials said crews responded to the 1000 block of College Park Boulevard around 12:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said the sprinkler system had already put the fire out by the time crews arrived.

The apartment sustained smoke and water damage.

Units cleared the scene just before 3 p.m.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and two cats who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

