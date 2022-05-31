ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

Levesque supports help for opiate addiction, climate change initiatives in senate bid

By BILL PEARSON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 and high cost of living remain daily challenges for Lincoln County residents and everyone across the U.S. In Lincoln County, state senate candidate David Levesque points toward opiate addiction and climate change as top local problems. Levesque, 57, of Newcastle faces Cameron Reny, 36, of Round Pond in the June...

June 3 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
County helping towns on long-term road maintenance planning

Ten Lincoln County towns are participating in a strategic project geared toward enhanced long-term road maintenance planning. As part of Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission’s 2022 strategic project, it offered to buy a GIS (geographic information system) subscription from Maine Department of Transportation. The software is designed to inventory local municipal roads and create either a short- or long-term maintenance plan. The program is called the RSMS-16 (road surface and sign management) Initiative.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
LincolnHealth reports 42 COVID-19 cases for the week of May 23

LincolnHealth reported 42 new cases from 430 tests for the week of May 23. Tests remained the same as the previous week with two less cases making a 9.77% positivity rate. Breakthrough cases rose dramatically from 25 or 61% to 34, 81%. Positive cases for those under 18 remains stably in the single digits with eight cases or 19% of positives.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Free Giving Back clinic appointments for working nursing staff

Nominate an RN, LPN or CNA or yourself for free facial or massage offered by Linda Wacholtz, LMT, LE, BAS, Blissful Touch Skincare & Massage Wellness. Call for available special appointment times. 207-315-5084. Destress from this awfully long pandemic crisis. For limited time only. Must be an area resident of...
BOOTHBAY, ME
John N. Arsenault

John N. ‘‘Jolly’’ Arsenault, a lifelong resident of Boothbay Harbor, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family May 27, 2022 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 92 years old. Jolly was born Oct. 27, 1929 to Bertha Dunton Arsenault and John...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Chip Griffin to speak at annual meeting of ‘Friends of Southport Historical Society’

On June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Southport Town Hall, Chip Griffin will speak about “Maine Life in 1820.” His address highlights Maine’s Bicentennial focusing specifically on the Boothbay Harbor Region. His talk will focus particularly on the local region, 1787-1820, especially on the impact, both negative and positive, of the War of 1812 and its consequences. The war led to “The District of Maine” separating from Massachusetts in 1820.Segments of this most interesting talk will look broadly at the role of local privateers (private war ships) that quite fruitfully plundered British shipping in 1812 but – more intimately, for example – the talk with examine the role of local women as crucial midwives during the period.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor discuss charter with CSD

Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor selectmen and Community School District Board of Trustees and school committee members reviewed the CSD’s charter May 31. Town and school officials say the charter, a product of 1956 education legislation, is the last of its kind in Maine and no longer meshes with modern municipal and education governance.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Boothbay Region Health Center welcomes Dr. Damon

Dr. Stuart N. Damon will be joining the staff of the Boothbay Region Health Center as medical director on June 1. Dr. Damon is a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and is a Board-Certified Family Physician. He is a graduate of University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and has a master’s in physical therapy from Springfield College. He graduated from UMass Amherst with a bachelor of science in astronomy. He is also an associate clinical professor of medicine in the Division of Primary Care at the University of New England.
BOOTHBAY, ME
The Court of General Sessions

After Lincoln County was formed in 1760, its Court of General Sessions heard cases about violated laws, rather than cases between citizens, which were handled by the Court of Common Pleas. General Sessions attended to offenses against the state, county and town. They included the enforcement of "blue laws" such as bans on fornication, work performed on Sunday, and the sale of liquor. Its duties also covered permits for innholders and ferrymen, the laying out of roads, and conservation of fishways.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Voyage of the sailing vessel Elusive from Charleston to East Boothbay

The voyage of the sailing vessel Elusive began in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, May 20. Captain Bob Scribner, a past commodore of the Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club, and three crew members were onboard Bob’s newly purchased Swan 44 sailboat. Our destination was some 1,200 miles away, at Luke’s Boatyard in East Boothbay. The 25-year-old-boat was outfitted with a new mainsail and jib, a new chart plotter, and a well-tuned diesel engine, among other items.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Coastal Rivers monitors water quality at local swim beaches

Several Coastal Rivers volunteers gathered at Pemaquid Beach recently for a training with the Maine Healthy Beaches Program. This training will prepare them to take weekly water samples at three favorite local swim beaches, all summer long, to help make sure the beaches are safe for swimming. For well over...
BRISTOL, ME
Chewonki Elementary and Middle School graduates 5 June 8

Chewonki Elementary and Middle School is proud to announce the graduation of its eighth-grade class of students on June 8, including Huckleberry Huber-Rees of Alna, Noah Arbuckle of Newcastle, Sinead Bowdish of West Bath, Nyssa Wilkinson of Newcastle, and Hunter Winn of Georgetown. Huckleberry Huber-Rees. Huckleberry Huber-Rees is a graduating...
NEWCASTLE, ME
County receives workers compensation safety grant

Lincoln County officials announced June 1 receipt of a $1,746 Safety Enhancement Grant by the Maine Municipal Association Workers’ Compensation Fund. The Ed MacDonald Safety Enhancement and Scholarship grants provide financial assistance to members of the MMA Workers Compensation Fund to purchase safely equipment or services to assist in reducing the frequency and severity of workplace injuries.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLERS COVE INN - OPEN

In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Ericka O’Rourke Joins Newcastle Realty

Originally from central New Jersey, Ericka has spent the last 20+ years exploring the countless scenic wonders that Maine has to offer. After many years of searching and dreaming, Ericka and her family purchased a home in the mid-coast with the help of Newcastle Realty. Ericka’s positive experience working with the respected real estate provider was instrumental in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Rotary donation makes Grand March attire accessible

Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor has donated $1,310 to offset costs for dry-cleaning and altering dresses and tuxedos for Grand March. Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell said the formal wear is provided for the seniors every year by community members and alumni. The extra help from Rotary Club will help make sure everyone has something to wear for the occasion, she said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
May was a Busy Month at The Lincoln Home

We enjoyed a lot of sunshine, laughter, and activities last month at our beautiful home on the River. We are excited to host a series of fun activities this Summer to Celebrate our 95th Birthday! On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. On Saturday evening, August 20, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a Champagne Toast, delicious Nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and Silent Auction. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Friday evening, September 23, we host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on our lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and cash bar will be offered.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Juried Members Show opens this Saturday

The Maine Art Gallery’s second show of the season, the Juried Members Show, opens Saturday, June 4 with a reception beginning at 4 p.m. Singer/songwriter Jud Caswell will be on hand to provide music until 7 p.m. The wide ranging exhibit continues through June 25, Wednesday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WISCASSET, ME
Morse-Boothbay loses to Bangor, begins playoffs June 9

The Morse-Boothbay boys lacrosse team lost 18-16 to Bangor at home on McMann Field in Bath on Friday, May 25. Seniors for Morse and Boothbay were honored at the last home game of the regular season. Boothbay’s two seniors are Lucas Hardwick and Sam Page. Morse-Boothbay finished the regular...
BOOTHBAY, ME

