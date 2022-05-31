ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 31, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
 3 days ago
Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 31, 2022. 1Thompson’s Station Farmers Market Suspended Until Further Notice. The organizers of the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market say the market is suspended until further notice due to a permitting issue. Read more. Planning a garden...

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Photo of the Day: June 2, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Spring Hill

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast is officially open in Spring Hill at 2086 Wall Street in the former 55 South location. This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Big Bad Breakfast has locations at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 101 in Franklin and 5304 Charlotte Ave in Nashville.
SPRING HILL, TN
Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for May 9, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 9-13, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode. $3,468,000Simmons Ridge Sec10Gracious DrFranklin37064. $3,350,0007740 Pewitt RdFranklin37064. $3,000,000Crossroads South Sec 3617...
FRANKLIN, TN
OBITUARY: Richard Wade Amonette

Mr. Richard Wade Amonette was born on December 13, 1946 and passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, he was 75 years old. Preceded in death by wife, Cathy Bennett Amonette, and parents Grady Wade and Frankie Elizabeth Amonett. Survived by brother William Lycurgus Amonett, children; Austin Amonette (Kate), Blythe...
NASHVILLE, TN
TRAFFIC-Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-2-8-2022

June 2 – 8, 2022. To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected] and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected] and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Joyce Andrews Smithson Ford

Joyce Andrews Smithson Ford of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, she was 86 years old. Born in Maury County, TN to the late James Connie and Fannie Belle Hudgins Andrews. Also, preceded in death by husbands, Donald Smithson and James A. Ford. Survived by: daughters, Connie...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Film Festival Hiring for Multiple Positions

Nashville Film Festival is currently seeking exceptional and motivated professionals to join their team for the 2022 season. This team will drive operational success, represent the NashFilm brand, and contribute to the overall mission of NashFilm’s nonprofit initiatives. Nashfilm is looking for organized, self-sufficient, and proactive candidates with strong...
NASHVILLE, TN
Photo of the Day: May 29, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Culinary Destination Chef & I Moving to a New Location

Nashville culinary destination The Chef & I recently announced the soft launch of its new location at 1922 Adelicia St. Nashville TN, set to open at the beginning of June. In its new space, the restaurant will highlight its customized, interactive dining experience and offer new elements, including live music, happy hour menus and a sushi bar. Diners will be able to request reservations for the soft launch week through The Chef & I’s website.
NASHVILLE, TN
New State of the Art Fitness Facility Offering Athletic-Based Training to Open in Spring Hill

D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training, will be opening a new location in Spring Hill at 1006 Crossings Blvd on June 13. The group fitness facility employs a sports-science-backed training regimen led by certified trainers to help people of all ages achieve their sports and fitness goals.
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson County Property Transfers May 9

See where houses sold for May 9-13, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode. $720,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-a4528...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: James Paul Owens

Mr. James Paul Owens of Franklin, Tennessee went to live with Jesus on Thursday, May 26th, he was 45 years old. James, known to his friends as “Paul,” was born on April 12, 1977 to Jim and Gail Owens in Arlington, TX. After graduating from Arlington High School,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Construction Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting a double lane closure on I-24 in both directions this weekend over Mill Creek for construction. Two lanes will be closed from mile marker 58 to 59. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, and last until 5 a.m. Monday, June 6. Three lanes could be closed for brief periods, but one lane of traffic will always remain open.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WCS High School Athletes Win State Titles in Spring Fling

WCS high school student-athletes won more than a dozen State titles during the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling Tournament May 24-27. Students competed in the Olympic-style tournament for track and field, boys’ soccer, baseball, softball and tennis. The Brentwood High boys’ soccer team won its first State title since 2012 in the Division I Class AAA tournament after beating Bearden High 4-1. The BHS team includes Thomas Fields, Leo York, Aidan Parker, Wyatt Rogers, Jack Hudson, Jack Boring, William Jaser, Cline Simmons, Cooper Bailey, Forrest Weels, Ryder Conway, Andres Martinez, Liam Cullison, Charlie Snider, Reid McAdams, Aidan Jones, Wylie Thompson, Austin Kammer, Jojo Lippe, Blue Leatham, Jack Doyle, Adam Jaser, Turner Simmons, Luke Armistead and Joey Spagnola. Their head coach is Mike Purcell.
NASHVILLE, TN
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

