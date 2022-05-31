Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 31, 2022

WCS high school student-athletes won more than a dozen State titles during the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling Tournament May 24-27. Students competed in the Olympic-style tournament for track and field, boys’ soccer, baseball, softball and tennis. The Brentwood High boys’ soccer team won its first State title since 2012 in the Division I Class AAA tournament after beating Bearden High 4-1. The BHS team includes Thomas Fields, Leo York, Aidan Parker, Wyatt Rogers, Jack Hudson, Jack Boring, William Jaser, Cline Simmons, Cooper Bailey, Forrest Weels, Ryder Conway, Andres Martinez, Liam Cullison, Charlie Snider, Reid McAdams, Aidan Jones, Wylie Thompson, Austin Kammer, Jojo Lippe, Blue Leatham, Jack Doyle, Adam Jaser, Turner Simmons, Luke Armistead and Joey Spagnola. Their head coach is Mike Purcell.
