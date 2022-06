On June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Southport Town Hall, Chip Griffin will speak about “Maine Life in 1820.” His address highlights Maine’s Bicentennial focusing specifically on the Boothbay Harbor Region. His talk will focus particularly on the local region, 1787-1820, especially on the impact, both negative and positive, of the War of 1812 and its consequences. The war led to “The District of Maine” separating from Massachusetts in 1820.Segments of this most interesting talk will look broadly at the role of local privateers (private war ships) that quite fruitfully plundered British shipping in 1812 but – more intimately, for example – the talk with examine the role of local women as crucial midwives during the period.

