ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansans honors those who have fallen on Memorial Day

By Jessica Watson
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0f4T_0fw8TZMh00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Memorial Day ceremonies were held to honor the fallen across the nation, including right here in Wichita.

One local veteran told KSN News that it is important to honor those we have lost because they paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Another local veteran said that he attended three ceremonies on Monday. He said he is counting his blessings that so many in his family were able to come home after serving.

Wichita pools and splash pads now open to the public

One of the Memorial Day ceremonies was held outside of Century II. At 3 p.m., taps were played in honor of the more than a million people who died while serving America.

“Memorial Day is so important because, if you’re remembered, you will never be forgotten. Our men and women of the military are the ones who paid the price of freedom,” said Herb Duncan, a Vietnam War veteran.

Duncan comes from a family of veterans. He said taking time on Monday to honor those who have passed is crucial.

“Everyone is asked to play taps. If you are at home, if you have a bugle, a harmonica, a violin, whatever it is, step outside on your porch and play taps,” said Duncan.

The Memorial Day tradition also means so much to Marine Corps veteran Bob Gault, who thinks of those in his family.

“My dad was a great man. He worked in the steel mills of western Pennsylvania, and he lived with the guilt of the Korean War on his mind because of some things that happened while he was over there and eventually took his life,” said Gault.

He said his daughter is also in the military, and he is proud she too is serving our country.

“I just remember all of those family members that I have been with, and we are happy they came home – not all of the people came home,” said Gault.

Gault said he hopes everyone on Monday takes 20 seconds of silence to think of those who have passed for our freedom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Society
KSN News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Elizabeth Zamora

Friends and family are concerned for the well-being of a missing Wichita woman. Elizabeth Zamora was last seen or heard from around May 8, 2022, around the Lord’s Diner – near Central and Broadway in downtown Wichita. Though she is 23 years old, friends say her intellectual level...
WICHITA, KS
kcur.org

Kansas’ ‘Sanctuary Cities’ law creates issues for municipalities wanting to create ID programs

The “sanctuary cities” bill that was passed during this year’s legislative session is causing issues for some municipalities — including Wichita. Soon to become a state law, the bill also prohibited the use of municipal IDs. That has stalled the city of Wichita’s plans to create a municipal ID program to assist those who don’t have state-issued identification.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#War Veteran#Vietnam War#Kansans#Ksnw#Marine Corps
wibwnewsnow.com

Two Cities in Kansas Rank in “Top Cities for Families”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American moves 11.7 times in their lifetime…but the decision as to where to move has many factors. In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, the financial website WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Former Topeka student killed at Wichita grad party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two teens killed Saturday at a Wichita graduation party had ties to Topeka. Wichita Police say Boisy D. Barefield, 17, of Wichita, died late Saturday night. Officials say Barefield was attending a graduation party at ‘The Banquet Hall’ in the 3100 block of...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KSN News

KDOTs recommended detour in Mulvane adds 30 minutes

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) recommended detour in Mulvane will add a 33-minute detour. Starting on Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m., Kansas Highway 53/East 119th Street South between U.S. Highway 81 and the end of Kansas Highway 53 will be closed due […]
MULVANE, KS
KSN News

Business with Sedgwick County? Check the address first

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have business at the Sedgwick County Courthouse, you may want to see if the department you need has moved. Several departments are moving to the Ruffin Building at Douglas and Broadway between now and the end of July. A County spokesperson said all the departments will be working remotely […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita girl winning fight against rare cancer at St. Jude

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita family knows first-hand how much St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital does to help children fighting rare cancers. Peter and Melissa White’s little girl has rare brain cancer, and St. Jude is giving her a fighting chance at surviving it. When Adele White was a baby, she appeared to be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

All aboard! Boat tours begin on Wichita’s river

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to take a boat ride along the Arkansas River in Wichita? Now, you can! ICT RiverRides inaugural season is underway, giving people of all ages the chance to experience the Air Captial from the water. Captain Sherman Padgett is eager to share his love for boating and […]
WICHITA, KS
travelawaits.com

11 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is gaining a reputation for its delicious food scene, and for good reason. A cultural hub, you can eat around the world through Wichita’s variety of local and international cuisine. From upscale eateries to family restaurants, the food in Wichita is delicious. With approximately 400 restaurants, food trucks,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County hosting hazardous waste disposal event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environmental Resources are scheduled to host a hazardous waste collection event for all residents on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Textron Aviation/Beechcraft Division Parking Lot E, Gate C6, located at 10059 E. Central Ave. in Wichita. It is open […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Three brothers help pull cars out of flooded Wichita streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, as heavy rain poured down on Wichita streets, it left many cars stalled in the water. Three brothers, Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo were in the area of Maple and Nevada to pick up their sister as the heavy rain flooded roads. With a...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy