Winchester prom Wednesday

WINCHESTER - The Winchester senior prom is fast approaching as it will take place this Wednesday, June 1 on Skillings Field from 7 to 10 p.m. on the grassy area under a 100x80 tent. There will be a DJ, stage, dance floor, and tables and chairs for guests. They have also...
To the Reading community, Lily Zampitella is an independent, ambitious, and adventurous person. In her previous years, she has attended Birch Meadow Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School. Lily shared, “I would describe myself as a motivated student who is always looking for new goals...
WINCHESTER - The Winchester Class of 2022 will graduate this Friday, June 3 at the McCall Middle School on Knowlton Field. It is 100 percent voluntary for all Class of 2022 students. If it rains, the graduation will be moved indoors to the WHS Field House, and this will be decided on Thursday, June 2.
Tommy Joyce is a kind, hardworking, and dedicated member of the RMHS community. To his friends, and peers Tommy is known as someone who is always there to help. Tommy is a constant friendly face in the hallways of RMHS. He is always there to say hello, ask how you’re doing, and brighten the day of his fellow classmates. Tommy is truly a kind soul and one of the nicest people to grace the halls of RMHS. Some of Tommy’s favorite memories from his time at RMHS came from all the hours he spent practicing and performing with many different RMHS Bands. Music is very important to Tommy and he made an effort to be as involved as possible with it over the past four years.
READING – The Reading Community Garden at Mattera Conservation Area is growing. The public is invited to attend the official ribbon-cutting, which will take place on June 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Community Garden, 1481 Main Street, in Reading. Special guests include the Town’s state legislative delegation,...
As former Chair of the Select Board and School Committee, the League of Women Voters Winchester recently honored Susan Verdicchio with its Civic Leadership Award for 2022. The award recognizes women who made significant contributions to civic life at a state or local level. Verdicchio has been a resident of Winchester for more than 30 years.
BURLINGTON - Burlington schools officials are continuing to pursue an initiative to replace the antiquated HVAC system at Burlington High School (BHS). Fresh off being rejected by the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) regarding the district’s statement of interest bid to replace the failing BHS HVAC system and construct new science labs in the schools, officials are now looking to utilize a formal feasibility study in an effort to outline cost estimates of the project.
WAKEFIELD — Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth (MPY) is proud to announce that three students from Melrose High School have been chosen as winners of this year's annual public service announcement project on the theme "Peace Brings the World Together." MPY has hosted its annual poster and public service announcement...
READING – The Select Board wrote another ARPA check Tuesday night, this time giving Reading seniors a $900,000 shot in the arm. “We know we can do more. We know this particular group, this population has really had a difficult couple years with covid and we want to be able to offer more,” said Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios to the board. “This is a critical need for seniors. Seniors have been hit hard, at least as hard as young people.”
WOBURN - Looking to boost overall spending by around $8 million next year, Mayor Scott Galvin late last week pitched an approximate $174.8 million budget for fiscal year (FY) 2023. During a special meeting of the City Council last Thursday night, Galvin explained his proposed FY’23 budget calls for a...
WOBURN - It took more than five-years than expected, but the Planning Board this week finally signed off on the six-lot Russo Estates Subdivision off of Wood Street in East Woburn. During a meeting earlier this week in City Hall, the Planning Board, which has granted an untold number of...
BOSTON (AP) — An accountant who stole nearly $1 million from multiple Massachusetts towns he worked for has been sentenced to more than three years in jail, prosecutors said Tuesday. Justin Cole, 40, of Uxbridge, pleaded guilty to 18 charges including multiple counts of larceny and was sentenced last...
Comments / 0