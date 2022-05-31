Winchester prom Wednesday

Tommy Joyce is a kind, hardworking, and dedicated member of the RMHS community. To his friends, and peers Tommy is known as someone who is always there to help. Tommy is a constant friendly face in the hallways of RMHS. He is always there to say hello, ask how you’re doing, and brighten the day of his fellow classmates. Tommy is truly a kind soul and one of the nicest people to grace the halls of RMHS. Some of Tommy’s favorite memories from his time at RMHS came from all the hours he spent practicing and performing with many different RMHS Bands. Music is very important to Tommy and he made an effort to be as involved as possible with it over the past four years.

4 HOURS AGO