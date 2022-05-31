ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men, weapons located inside condemned building

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago
Shamokin, Pa. —When police responded to a call for people occupying a condemned property, they located a man in possession of a shot gun and crossbows.

Paxton Lee Weston, 52, of Shamokin was warned not to enter the property near the 600 block of West Pine Street during a prior incident with authorities. Despite warnings, that’s exactly where police said they located Weston on April 20 when neighbors reported suspicious activity near the residence.

Shamokin Police conducted a safety sweep of the property and located another person along with the weapons. Authorities said the person told them the weapons were in a room occupied by Weston.

A background check into Weston showed he was previously convicted of a felony and not to be in possession of a firearm. The weapon was later recovered by the owner at the Shamokin Police Department.

Weston was charged with second-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited and defiant trespassing posted. No bail was listed for Weston, who will appear in Northumberland County Court for a preliminary hearing on July 5.

