Flexible block management helps health systems get a handle on OR schedules and service lines

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has named Phillip Chang, MD, as senior vice president and chief medical and quality officer, effective May 31. Dr. Chang, a trauma and general surgeon by training, spent many years in operating room leadership roles, including as an OR medical director at UK HealthCare at the University of Kentucky. In 2016, he became CMO of the academic health system. He is currently the academic market chief medical officer for University Hospitals in Cleveland, according to LinkedIn.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO