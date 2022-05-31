Flexible block management helps health systems get a handle on OR schedules and service lines
Perioperative leaders focus on structuring block schedules by surgeon or service line to maximize use of operating rooms. But most approaches pigeonhole organizations into a one-size-fits-all approach for managing blocks that doesn't align with surgeons' needs, departmental priorities, or changing circumstances, leading to financial repercussions and dissatisfied surgeons and...www.beckershospitalreview.com
Comments / 0