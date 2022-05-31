ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Flexible block management helps health systems get a handle on OR schedules and service lines

By In Collaboration with Hospital IQ
 3 days ago

Perioperative leaders focus on structuring block schedules by surgeon or service line to maximize use of operating rooms. But most approaches pigeonhole organizations into a one-size-fits-all approach for managing blocks that doesn't align with surgeons' needs, departmental priorities, or changing circumstances, leading to financial repercussions and dissatisfied surgeons and...

The most pressing issues health system CIOs are facing

From tech talent shortages, to an increased pressure to innovate, Becker's spoke to four hospital and health system chief information officers and chief digital and information officers to discuss the most pressing issues they are facing. The responses have been lightly edited. Carmella Cassetta. CIO and Vice President of Hoag...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Mississippi health system ready to sell or merge

Gulf Coast, Miss.-based Singing River Health System's board of trustees voted June 1 to "pursue a fully integrated model or sale" with another healthcare organization. A "fully integrated model" refers to accepting a merger with another health system, Ashley Butsch, Singing River communications manager, told the Sun Herald. The trustees...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Memorial Hermann Health System taps trauma surgeon to serve as chief medical, quality officer

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has named Phillip Chang, MD, as senior vice president and chief medical and quality officer, effective May 31. Dr. Chang, a trauma and general surgeon by training, spent many years in operating room leadership roles, including as an OR medical director at UK HealthCare at the University of Kentucky. In 2016, he became CMO of the academic health system. He is currently the academic market chief medical officer for University Hospitals in Cleveland, according to LinkedIn.
HOUSTON, TX
8 health systems opening hospitals

Several health systems have recently opened hospitals, announced plans to do so or have advanced projects. Here are eight reported by Becker's since May 16:. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System has appealed a ruling that is allowing CHI Memorial to build a hospital in Ringgold, Ga, News 12 reported May 31.
WISCONSIN STATE
Supply chain issues balloon Sentara hospital construction costs to $200M

Sentara Healthcare's new hospital being planned in Elizabeth City, N.C., will now cost $200 million, up from $158 million, because of supply chain issues and inflation, The Daily Advance reported June 1. The hospital and medical office building project was announced in 2020. The hospital was originally planned for 110...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Navigating the contrast dye shortage: 6 healthcare leaders share strategies

The contrast dye shortage, caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in China, has spurred leaders at healthcare systems across the nation to come up with innovative solutions to continue services with rationed supplies. This compilation features guidance from six leaders at five systems who shared insights with Becker's via email. Question: What...
HEALTH
Gen Z wants social determinants of health screenings from providers

Young patients want their providers to ask about social determinants of health such as housing and food access, according to findings from a recent poll led by researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. The findings, published in the June issue of the Journal of Adolescent Health, are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bon Secours Mercy Health's digital holding company acquires Nordic

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's digital holding company, Accrete Partners, has acquired health tech consulting company Nordic Consulting Partners. Nordic provides IT services, strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation to health systems, according to a June 1 press release. Nordic Consulting Partners also...
CINCINNATI, OH
11 top health system brands share their marketing secret sauce

Whether it's open communication, listening to patients to improve their experiences or making the care journey as easy as possible, these top-ranking health organization brands have clear strategies when it comes to marketing and communication. Recently, 20 healthcare organizations were honored with a top spot on branding agency Monigle's most...
HEALTH
6 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a post-acute clinical specialist for its location...
HEALTH SERVICES
FTC files suit to block 2 hospital deals

The Federal Trade Commission unanimously voted to block two separate hospital transactions, one involving Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health and the other involving HCA Healthcare and Steward Health Care System, the agency announced June 2. Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health. Background: Saint Peter's Healthcare System and...
UTAH STATE
Investing in healthcare AI a 'business necessity,' analyst says

Health systems need to invest in the future of data, such as artificial intelligence, to reduce errors and provide better care, a Forrester analyst says. "Healthcare organizations have been attempting to leverage massive quantities of data to their advantage for years," data analyst Kyle Rybarczyk wrote in a June 1 blog post. "The problem: The current algorithms are ineffective, the data is siloed, missing or inefficient, and there is significant bias."
HEALTH
HCA Florida Healthcare renames home health agencies

HCA Florida Healthcare has renamed its 14 home health agencies. The home health agencies will now be called HCA Florida Healthcare at Home, according to a May 31 press release. The name change comes as the health system aims to unite its 570 sites of care across Florida. HCA Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Carbon Health lays off 250 employees

Primary care disruptor Carbon Health laid off 250 employees June 1 because of market volatility and declining COVID-19-related business, its chief executive said. The move affects 8 percent of the San Francisco's based company's global workforce, CEO Eren Bali wrote in a blog post. "For the last few years, we...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Healthcare interoperability firm gets $30M infusion

A healthcare interoperability company has received a $30 million infusion of funding to expand its team and technology investments. Madison, Wis.-based Moxe Health works with EHRs to streamline healthcare payments and operations by digitizing medical charts and facilitating data exchange between providers, payers and third-parties. The company said in a...
MADISON, WI
Burnout risk higher for women in emergency medicine than men, study shows

Female healthcare professionals working in the emergency medicine field report a higher prevalence and risk of burnout than men, according to a May 27 global study published in the European Journal of Emergency Medicine. Researchers collected survey data from almost 2,000 healthcare workers in a range of roles in emergency...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Mitral annulus calcification patients at higher risk for heart valve diseases

Patients with mitral annulus calcification are at more than double the risk for mitral valve dysfunction, a study published June 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings found. Researchers retrospectively reviewed data from over 24,000 patients who underwent echocardiography in 2015. They found that 23 percent of patients had mitral annulus calcification.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Dr. Maulik Purohit: How medicine can tailor treatment to a patient's genetic code

Dr. Maulik Purohit is associate chief medical information officer at Cleveland-based University Hospitals, where he assesses technology's influence on the medical field. He leverages artificial intelligence to achieve organizational goals such as better patient care, patient safety and quality. In this episode for "Becker's Healthcare Podcast," Dr. Purohit explains the...
HEALTH

