9th Annual Wine Women & Shoes Fundraiser Scheduled for October

Earlier this year, Enough Pie celebrated its 10th anniversary by inviting past and present community stakeholders together for an intentional gathering over listening sessions. The listening sessions were held virtually and allowed community members such as nonprofit organizations, arts organizations, city staff, members of the education and medical communities, and more to uplift their voice on the needs of the community. As a result we received feedback on what they love about Charleston and what their concerns are for the arts, cultural preservation, and developmental impacts towards community members and neighborhoods.
