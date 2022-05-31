ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

9th Annual Wine Women & Shoes Fundraiser Scheduled for October

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence Crittenton Programs of SC’s 9th Annual Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser will be held at Festival Hall on Thursday, October 20th, 2022 from 6 pm to 9:30 pm. The event raises...

holycitysinner.com

styleblueprint.com

A Classic Charleston Wedding Soaked in Spanish Moss

Blair Bonifield and TJ Scott began dating in October of 2019 in Malibu, CA, but their story goes back years before that. “We met through a mutual friend at Malibu Sushi, but we didn’t start dating until two years after that first meeting,” Blair says. “We actually didn’t even really talk during those two years.” But then, all of a sudden, TJ sent Blair a DM inviting her to a run club. The rest is history, as the two quickly fell head over sneakers.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Enough Pie to Host “Awakening InTENtion: Community Close Out Gathering”

Earlier this year, Enough Pie celebrated its 10th anniversary by inviting past and present community stakeholders together for an intentional gathering over listening sessions. The listening sessions were held virtually and allowed community members such as nonprofit organizations, arts organizations, city staff, members of the education and medical communities, and more to uplift their voice on the needs of the community. As a result we received feedback on what they love about Charleston and what their concerns are for the arts, cultural preservation, and developmental impacts towards community members and neighborhoods.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Behind the Garden Gate Tour Returns Saturday

For the eighth year, The Garden Conservancy and the Charleston Horticultural Society opened the Holy City’s finest private gardens for self-guided tours. Some of Charleston’s beautiful gardens, traditionally hidden behind locked gates or tucked down seemingly unremarkable alleyways, were open for limited tours on Saturday, May 28th. If you missed the first tour, you’ll have the opportunity to attend the next one on Saturday, June 4th.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
City
Florence, SC
State
South Carolina State
holycitysinner.com

Islander 71 Starting Lunch Service This Week

Islander 71, a new Isle of Palms restaurant that opened on May 14th, today announced it will begin lunch service on Thursday, June 2nd. Lunch will be served at the restaurant from 11:30 am to 3 pm with dinner service following from 4 pm to 9 pm. All of the bars at Islander 71 will be open from 11:30 am to 10 pm.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
Eater

Chef Nico Romo Shares Italian Family Recipes at Laura in Summerville

Chef Nico Romo is well known in Charleston for his French fare at Nico in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy in downtown Charleston, but now he’s bringing Italian to Summerville with the opening of Laura on Wednesday, June 1. The 101 Main Street restaurant is an ode to Romo’s Italian grandmother Laura, who grew up in Arpino in Central Italy. Her cooking was influenced by the styles of Northern and Southern Italy.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local family featured on upcoming Disney+ show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston family is getting the chance to reconnect thanks to a new show on Disney+. The Wilsondebriano Family will be featured on ‘Disney Family Reboot,’ an upcoming show by executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Parents Monique and Chevalo launched the ‘Charleston Gourmet Burger Company,’ an all-natural, gluten-free line of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. Thankfully the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crowds flock to local beaches on Memorial Day

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – People looking to enjoy the beautiful Lowcountry weather flocked to area beaches on Memorial Day. For beachgoers like Jaime Pickle, it meant a day of fun and sun on Folly Beach. “My kids are down at surf camp; we have friends in town visiting and taking it all in,” she […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Macaw rescued after being stranded at Custom House

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Barbara Gillis was walking down Market Street Tuesday night when suddenly, she heard an unfamiliar sound. “I’m like, ‘That doesn’t sound like a bird from around here,’” Gillis said. “So, I started looking. I’m an animal lover and had a feeling this was not a regular bird, probably a pet.” It […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Pickleball Club and Restaurant Coming to Mt. Pleasant

Crush Yard, a pickleball club and restaurant, is planning to open in Mount Pleasant sometime between this fall and winter. Located off Highway 17 at 3365 S. Morgans Point Road, the business will combine the sport of pickleball with a laid back eatery. The nearly 40,000-square-foot space will feature eight...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Charities
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina

Who doesn't love some good tacos? While going out for burgers or a steak might be something that most Americans would prefer, tacos are also a great option when you feel like treating yourself to a nice dinner. You can go for a casual meal with your friends or family, or even on a romantic date. Who said you can't have tacos on a first date? And if you are looking for places that know how to make good tacos, we got you.
The Post and Courier

Hicks: The Sun(shine) has set on another protracted Charleston battle

Don’t expect any tearful bon voyage for Carnival when the Sunshine sails away for the last time. That ship has already sailed. Truth is, few people here will be sad to see the cruise line — or its Charleston-based ship — disappear over the horizon when its contract expires in late 2024. Not the merchants, not the tourism-industrial complex, and certainly not the residents.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville business celebrates 50 years

Pops Top Shop of downtown Summerville will celebrate its 50th anniversary on June 2. The longtime vinyl top and auto upholstery business began in North Charleston in 1972 when Jesse Rivera opened the shop under a lean-to pole barn with his wife and two toddler children, according to a press release on the anniversary. Over the years, it would grow, with a second location arriving in Summerville in 1984.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: This is not your average porch!

We’re right up the road from our studio here in Socastee with this week’s edition of Beach Bites. Quality doesn’t require a huge amount of space or a giant fancy storefront, and at The Porch you can find a cozy setting with some great comfort food from Ralph Stacey. On the product one can expect, […]
SOCASTEE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Nico Romo pays homage to his Italian grandma

Laura, the newest concept by French chef Nico Romo, who was voted Best Chef in City Paper’s 2022 Best Of awards, is now open in historic Summerville on 101 Main Street. Named after Romo’s grandmother, Laura joins NICO in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy downtown as part of the Nico Dining Group.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
