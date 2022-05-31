Starlight Revue: Free Summer Concerts in Lincoln Park

An injured baby fox of a rare breed was brought into the Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehab and now they need your help. The baby is a cross fox and according to the wildlife rescue center, he has a badly broken leg, to the point that the bone is sticking out. The assumption at the center is that the little fox was hit by a car. The Kewanee rescue is hoping that either setting the bone or surgery can fix it but they need donations to the fox's vet costs to make it happen. That's where you come in.

KEWANEE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO