Rock Island, IL

Starlight Revue: Free Summer Concerts in Lincoln Park

rigov.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concert series.. Starlight Revue: Free Summer Concerts in Lincoln Park. Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concert series held in Lincoln...

www.rigov.org

97X

Take a Ride up 84 For The Blessing of the Bikes This Sunday

Abate of Iowa District 21 is hosting their 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes this Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1pm in downtown Fulton, Illinois. They'll have Preacher Matt & Preacher Dan say some prayers for our two-wheeled friends that they stay safe this riding season. Why Now?. This is...
FULTON, IL
1440 WROK

Remember Rax Roast Beef? There’s Still One In Illinois

This roast beef chain went from over 500 locations in the early 80s to nearly defunct in a matter of years and it's largely blamed on a clumsy advertising campaign. This is one of those topics that we fell into during the morning show on WROK. Riley had come across some bumper stickers in his garage from a long time ago and was amused by the Rax coupons that he found on the back.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

3 New Restaurants You Need To Try In The Quad Cities This Month

Another month in the Quad Cities means another chance to try new spots. If you and the family, or your group of friends are looking for some awesome new spots then you're in luck! The last month has seen some major openings. Spring as a whole has been great for the Quad Cities when it comes to food.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC newborns share ‘zip code’ birthday

Two brand-new Quad Citians made their debuts into the world on the same day as Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ celebration. UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf is celebrating the births of two babies born on 5/27/22. Their birthdate is the same as Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722.
BETTENDORF, IA
hoiabc.com

Peoria Man Preparing for Marvel Studios Film Debut

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois) -A Peoria man is getting close to the Stars as he prepares for his role in an upcoming MARVEL movie. We can’t reveal just yet which movie Keith Campen is shooting for, but we can say the Third Degree Black Belt will be on the enemy side of a major fighting scene against some “A” list actors.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Horse stolen from campground over holiday weekend

UPDATE from Shiloh’s owner: Shiloh has been found.  Someone opened the gate between the two Big River campgrounds and put him in. He is fine and on his way to safety.  A five-year-old Blue Roan gelding named Shiloh was reported stolen at Sandy Oaks Campground near Keithsburg, IL on Monday afternoon, May 30. He’s described […]
SHILOH, IL
WQAD

Rock Island Co. Senior Center's Project NOW selected as the Three Degree Recipient for June 2022

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County Senior Center's Project NOW has been selected as the June recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet's Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Project NOW will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night WQAD's Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day's high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

NextGen Motors to commemorate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Join the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry to celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at NextGen Motors of Muscatine on Friday, June 3rd at noon. NextGen Motors will provide a light lunch, refreshments, and offer door prizes. Celebrating the official launch of the sales department and...
MUSCATINE, IA
97X

A Rare Injured Baby Fox Was Found & This Kewanee Shelter Needs Your Help

An injured baby fox of a rare breed was brought into the Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehab and now they need your help. The baby is a cross fox and according to the wildlife rescue center, he has a badly broken leg, to the point that the bone is sticking out. The assumption at the center is that the little fox was hit by a car. The Kewanee rescue is hoping that either setting the bone or surgery can fix it but they need donations to the fox's vet costs to make it happen. That's where you come in.
KEWANEE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Coworkers remember victims of I-74 bike and pedestrian path tragedy

People around the Quad Cities are remembering the two men killed on the I-74 bike and pedestrian path two weeks ago. 21-year-old Ethan Gonzalez and 18-year-old Anthony Castaneda died after they suffered injuries after being struck by an SUV driving down the path on Sunday, May 22. Another person hit by the same SUV was 22-year-old Charles Bowen, who has survived his injuries thus far.
hoiabc.com

Community mourns death of Canton teen

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Those who knew Lukas Goforth said he was not just an athlete; he was a leader and the mark that he left in Canton will not be forgotten. “He was just a great teammate,” Canton Varsity Baseball Coach Mike Emery said. “And a kid that worked hard and never took shortcuts.”
KWQC

Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1

QC Chamber’s ‘InternQC’ program looks to ‘attract and retain’ top talent. Some former 'InternQC' interns are now employed at Vibrant Credit Union, John Deere, and Moline Community Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. The fire happened on Memorial Day. Man arrested in connection to Keokuk bank...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Interstate 74 Bridge Finally Complete

(Bettendorf, IA) — After nearly five years and one-point-two billion dollars, the Interstate 74 bridge project between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is finally complete — with the opening of a bicycle and pedestrian path. George Ryan, the I-74 corridor manager, says the 14-foot-wide path is fully separated from the six lanes of traffic and offers a safe way for cyclists and walkers to cross the Mississippi River. The trail includes an overlook area out over the channel that’s a 10-foot diameter glass oculus that you can stand on and watch the river flow beneath. The path’s opening signals the close of a massive bridge project that first broke ground in July of 2017.
BETTENDORF, IA
hoiabc.com

Severe storms possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will remain warm, muggy and breezy through tomorrow afternoon, but chances for severe storms will be increasing after dinnertime into tomorrow night. Two rounds of strong and severe storms may be possible. Storms will begin to form to our west tomorrow afternoon...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

One hospitalized after accident in East Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person has life-threatening injuries after an accident in East Peoria Monday night. In a statement, Police say it happened around 10 PM in the 2400 block of East Washington Street. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the...

