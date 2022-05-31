ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Appeals court upholds dismissal of US election fraud case

 2 days ago

A Denver-based federal appeals court has agreed with a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit that claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump and had been rigged by Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook (now Meta) and others.

Friday's opinion from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, first reported by Colorado Politics, found that eight plaintiffs from across the U.S. had no standing to assert that the outcome of the election “violated the constitutional rights of every registered voter in the United States.”

The lawsuit relied on baseless conspiracy theories spread by Trump and his supporters that the election was stolen in favor of Joe Biden . Among others, it named Facebook and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines remain the focus of some of the most fevered — and continuing — unfounded speculation about voting fraud.

U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter dismissed the lawsuit in April 2021, finding the plaintiffs failed to show they had suffered specific injuries due to the election result and thus had no standing to bring the lawsuit.

The appeals court agreed and dismissed the plaintiffs' request to make the lawsuit a class action on behalf of all registered U.S. voters.

Neureiter in November ordered two lawyers who filed the lawsuit to pay more than $180,000 in attorney’s fees for the defendants — but delayed the order pending the appeal.

Telephone messages seeking comment from the lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest J. Walker, on Tuesday were not immediately returned.

The penalties included $62,930 payable to Dominion and $50,000 to Facebook, which the lawsuit alleged censored conservative voices leading up to the election.

Repeated audits and recounts found no significant fraud in the presidential election. Trump’s own administration said the election was clean.

Daniel Rosa
2d ago

Wow, I saw that coming. Over 60 court cases were dismissed over voter fraud and none, none have evidence to prove the fraud. There is no case that's been won on conspiracy theories, you need to prove it. I wish they would go after these lawyers for the scam they pull making someone believe they have a case.

D D
2d ago

for some reason all these so-called smart people think you can go to court with an accusation and no proof, and everybody knows after they file the lawsuit they got more donations than they have to pay in fines so they made money on the deal anyway which is exactly what anybody around Trump only cares about is the money making side of their fraud

Rebecca Reis
2d ago

how many losses is that for the ex one term president...that had never won the popular vote 🤔🤔🤔🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

