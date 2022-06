There’s a new sequel out this week that may fly under your radar, but if you’re a kid or just a kid at heart, Barb and the Ghost Blade might be up your alley. A sequel to Barb the Last Berzerker, the story features the fearless Barb who has found her family in a comedic fantasy setting. This series is a touch of humor, action, and has plenty of heart. In the second volume out now, Barb and her yeti buddy Porkchop are on a quest to rescue a fellow warrior as they attempt to thwart the evil Witch Head.

