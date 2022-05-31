ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Calreticulin enhances gastric cancer metastasis by dimethylating H3K9 in the E-cadherin promoter region mediating by G9a

By Lina Wang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest study shows that gastric cancer (GC) ranked the fifth most common cancer (5.6%) with over 1 million estimated new cases annually and the fourth most common cause of cancer death (7.7%) globally in 2020. Metastasis is the leading cause of GC treatment failure. Therefore, clarifying the regulatory mechanisms for...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Blocking connexin 43 and its promotion of ATP release from renal tubular epithelial cells ameliorates renal fibrosis

Whether metabolites derived from injured renal tubular epithelial cells (TECs) participate in renal fibrosis is poorly explored. After TEC injury, various metabolites are released and among the most potent is adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is released via ATP-permeable channels. In these hemichannels, connexin 43 (Cx43) is the most common member. However, its role in renal interstitial fibrosis (RIF) has not been fully examined. We analyzed renal samples from patients with obstructive nephropathy and mice with unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO). Cx43-KSP mice were generated to deplete Cx43 in TECs. Through transcriptomics, metabolomics, and single-cell sequencing multi-omics analysis, the relationship among tubular Cx43, ATP, and macrophages in renal fibrosis was explored. The expression of Cx43 in TECs was upregulated in both patients and mice with obstructive nephropathy. Knockdown of Cx43 in TECs or using Cx43-specific inhibitors reduced UUO-induced inflammation and fibrosis in mice. Single-cell RNA sequencing showed that ATP specific receptors, including P2rx4 and P2rx7, were distributed mainly on macrophages. We found that P2rx4- or P2rx7-positive macrophages underwent pyroptosis after UUO, and in vitro ATP directly induced pyroptosis by macrophages. The administration of P2 receptor or P2X7 receptor blockers to UUO mice inhibited macrophage pyroptosis and demonstrated a similar degree of renoprotection as Cx43 genetic depletion. Further, we found that GAP 26 (a Cx43 hemichannel inhibitor) and A-839977 (an inhibitor of the pyroptosis receptor) alleviated UUO-induced fibrosis, while BzATP (the agonist of pyroptosis receptor) exacerbated fibrosis. Single-cell sequencing demonstrated that the pyroptotic macrophages upregulated the release of CXCL10, which activated intrarenal fibroblasts. Cx43 mediates the release of ATP from TECs during renal injury, inducing peritubular macrophage pyroptosis, which subsequently leads to the release of CXCL10 and activation of intrarenal fibroblasts and acceleration of renal fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Adipose and serum zinc alpha-2-glycoprotein (ZAG) expressions predict longitudinal change of adiposity, wasting and predict survival in dialysis patients

There were limited data on adipose and serum zinc alpha-2-glycoprotein (ZAG) expression and its association with body composition in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). This study aimed to quantify adipose and serum ZAG expression and evaluate their association with body composition and its longitudinal change, together with mortality in incident dialysis patients. We performed a single-center prospective cohort study. Patients who were planned for peritoneal dialysis were recruited. ZAG levels were measured from serum sample, subcutaneous and pre-peritoneal fat tissue obtained during peritoneal dialysis catheter insertion. Body composition and functional state were evaluated by bioimpedance spectroscopy and Clinical Frailty Scale respectively at baseline and were repeated 1Â year later. Primary outcome was 2-year survival. Secondary outcomes were longitudinal changes of body composition. At baseline, the average adipose and serum ZAG expression was 13.4"‰Â±"‰130.0-fold and 74.7"‰Â±"‰20.9Â Âµg/ml respectively. Both adipose and serum ZAG expressions independently predicted adipose tissue mass (ATM) (p"‰="‰0.001, p"‰="‰0.008, respectively). At 1Â year, ATM increased by 3.3"‰Â±"‰7.4Â kg (p"‰<"‰0.001) while lean tissue mass (LTM) remained similar (p"‰="‰0.5). Adipose but not serum ZAG level predicted change in ATM (p"‰="‰0.007) and LTM (p"‰="‰0.01). Serum ZAG level predicted overall survival (p"‰="‰0.005) and risk of infection-related death (p"‰="‰0.045) after adjusting for confounders. In conclusion, adipose and serum ZAG levels negatively correlated with adiposity and predicted its longitudinal change of fat and lean tissue mass, whilst serum ZAG predicted survival independent of body mass in advanced CKD patient.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inhibiting multiple forms of cell death optimizes ganglion cells survival after retinal ischemia reperfusion injury

Progressive retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) death that triggered by retinal ischemia reperfusion (IR), leads to irreversible visual impairment and blindness, but our knowledge of post-IR neuronal death and related mechanisms is limited. In this study, we first demonstrated that apart from necroptosis, which occurs before apoptosis, ferroptosis, which is characterized by iron deposition and lipid peroxidation, is involved in the whole course of retinal IR in mice. Correspondingly, all three types of RGCs death were found in retina samples from human glaucoma donors. Further, inhibitors of apoptosis, necroptosis, and ferroptosis (z-VAD-FMK, Necrostatin-1, and Ferrostatin-1, respectively) all exhibited marked RGC protection against IR both in mice and primary cultured RGCs, with Ferrostatin-1 conferring the best therapeutic effect, suggesting ferroptosis plays a more prominent role in the process of RGC death. We also found that activated microglia, MÃ¼ller cells, immune responses, and intracellular reactive oxygen species accumulation following IR were significantly mitigated after each inhibitor treatment, albeit to varying degrees. Moreover, Ferrostatin-1 in combination with z-VAD-FMK and Necrostatin-1 prevented IR-induced RGC death better than any inhibitor alone. These findings stand to advance our knowledge of the post-IR RGC death cascade and guide future therapy for RGC protection.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Comment on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We read with interest a significant and well-designed study recently published in the British Journal of Cancer by Jung et al. on the development and validation of a novel biomarker for predicting prognosis in colon cancer by combining laboratory features of systemic inflammation, namely the prognostic immune nutritional index (PINI) [1]. The authors analysed the value of PINI in postoperative overall and progression-free survival of colon cancer patients in training and validation sets, and demonstrated that PINI is an effective prognostic biomarker superior to existing prognostic inflammatory biomarkers. We have some comments.
CANCER
BBC

Cost of living crisis: Relying on food handouts and moving country

Millions of people around the world are facing tough decisions as food and energy prices surge. An increase in temperatures linked to climate change has resulted in poor harvests, and the Covid pandemic has led to shortages of goods and workers. In addition, the World Bank has warned that Russia's...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Enhancing spatiotemporal focusing of light deep inside scattering media with Time-Gated Reflection Matrix

Time-gated reflection matrix (RM) has been successfully used for optical imaging deep inside scattering media. Recently, this method was extended to enhance the spatiotemporal focusing of light ultra-deep inside scattering media. This is achieved by calibrating the decomposition of the RM with the Tikhonov regularization parameter to convert multiply scattered photons that share the same time of flight with the singly scattered photons into singly scattered photons. Such a capability suggests a reshaping to the interaction mechanism between light and scattering media, which may benefit or inspire wide optical applications that desire enhanced spatiotemporal focusing of light at depths inside scattering media.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Urolithin A ameliorates obesity-induced metabolic cardiomyopathy in mice via mitophagy activation

Metabolic cardiomyopathy (MC) is characterized by intracellular lipid accumulation and utilizing fatty acids as a foremost energy source, thereby leading to excess oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction. There is no effective therapy available yet. In this study we investigated whether defective mitophagy contributed to MC and whether urolithin A (UA), a naturally occurring microflora-derived metabolite, could protect against MC in experimental obese mice. Mice were fed high fat diet for 20 weeks to establish a diet-induced obese model. We showed that mitochondrial autophagy or mitophagy was significantly downregulated in the heart of experimental obese mice. UA (50"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, for 4 weeks) markedly activated mitophagy and ameliorated MC in obese mice by gavage. In PA-challenged H9C2 cardiomyocytes, UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagosomes and decreased autolysosomes. Furthermore, UA administration rescued PINK1/Parkin-dependent mitophagy and relieved mitochondrial defects in the heart of obese mice, which led to improving cardiac diastolic function and ameliorating cardiac remodelling. In PA-challenged primarily isolated cardiomyocytes, both application of mitophagy inhibitor Mdivi-1 (15"‰Î¼M) and silencing of mitophagy gene Parkin blunted the myocardial protective effect of UA. In summary, our data suggest that restoration of mitophagy with UA ameliorates symptoms of MC, which highlights a therapeutic potential of UA in the treatment of MC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The Oligodendrocyte Transcription Factor 2 OLIG2 regulates transcriptional repression during myelinogenesis in rodents

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29068-z, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'Animals' section of the Methods, which incorrectly read 'Cnp-Cre, Olig2Flox/Fox and Sox11Flox/Flox mice were generously provided by Dr. Luis F. Parada (Department of Developmental Biology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX, USA).' The correct version adds 'Cnp-Cre (generated by Dr. Klaus Nave), Olig2Flox/Fox and Sox11Flox/Flox mice were generously provided by Dr. Luis F. Parada (Department of Developmental Biology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX, USA).' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Liquid-liquid phase separation reduces radiative absorption by aged black carbon aerosols

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 128 (2022) Cite this article. Black carbon aerosols absorb radiation and their absorptive strength is influenced by particle mixing structures and coating compositions. Liquid-liquid phase separation can move black carbon to organic particle coatings which affects absorptive capacity, but it is unclear which conditions favour this redistribution. Here we combine field observations, laboratory experiments, and transmission electron microscopy to demonstrate that liquid-liquid phase separation redistributes black carbon from inorganic particle cores to organic coatings under a wide range of relative humidity. We find that the ratio of organic coating thickness to black carbon size influences the redistribution. When the ratio is lower than 0.12, over 90% of black carbon is inside inorganic salt cores. However, when the ratio exceeds 0.24, most black carbon is redistributed to organic coatings, due to a change in its affinity for inorganic and organic phases. Using an optical calculation model, we estimate that black carbon redistribution reduces the absorption enhancement effect by 28"“34%. We suggest that climate models assuming a core-shell particle structure probably overestimate radiative absorption of black carbon aerosols by approximately 18%.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction to: International survey of ophthalmic anaesthesia service provision, protection of anaesthesia providers and patients during COVID-19 pandemic: a wake-up call

The following sentence had some punctuation errors. The lack of effective screening processes and protective measures for staff, even for general anaesthesia, bordered on being unsafe. The original article has been corrected. Department of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management, Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, Birmingham Midland Eye...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Adversarial domain translation networks for integrating large-scale atlas-level single-cell datasets

The rapid emergence of large-scale atlas-level single-cell RNA-seq datasets presents remarkable opportunities for broad and deep biological investigations through integrative analyses. However, harmonizing such datasets requires integration approaches to be not only computationally scalable, but also capable of preserving a wide range of fine-grained cell populations. We have created Portal, a unified framework of adversarial domain translation to learn harmonized representations of datasets. When compared to other state-of-the-art methods, Portal achieves better performance for preserving biological variation during integration, while achieving the integration of millions of cells, in minutes, with low memory consumption. We show that Portal is widely applicable to integrating datasets across different samples, platforms and data types. We also apply Portal to the integration of cross-species datasets with limited shared information among them, elucidating biological insights into the similarities and divergences in the spermatogenesis process among mouse, macaque and human.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Caffeic acid phenethyl ester suppresses intestinal FXR signaling and ameliorates nonalcoholic fatty liver disease by inhibiting bacterial bile salt hydrolase activity

Propolis is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine. Studies have demonstrated the therapeutic effects of propolis extracts and its major bioactive compound caffeic acid phenethyl ester (CAPE) on obesity and diabetes. Herein, CAPE was found to have pharmacological activity against nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in diet-induced obese mice. CAPE, previously reported as an inhibitor of bacterial bile salt hydrolase (BSH), inhibited BSH enzymatic activity in the gut microbiota when administered to mice. Upon BSH inhibition by CAPE, levels of tauro-Î²-muricholic acid were increased in theÂ intestine and selectively suppressed intestinal farnesoid X receptor (FXR) signaling. This resulted in lowering of the ceramides in theÂ intestine that resulted from increased diet-induced obesity. Elevated intestinal ceramides are transported to the liver where they promoted fat production. Lowering FXR signaling was also accompanied by increased GLP-1 secretion. In support of this pathway, the therapeutic effects of CAPE on NAFLD were absent in intestinal FXR-deficient mice, and supplementation of mice with C16-ceramide significantly exacerbated hepatic steatosis. Treatment of mice with an antibiotic cocktail to deplete BSH-producing bacteria also abrogated the therapeutic activity of CAPE against NAFLD. These findings demonstrate that CAPE ameliorates obesity-related steatosis at least partly through the gut microbiota-bile acid-FXR pathway via inhibiting bacterial BSH activity and suggests that propolis enriched with CAPE might serve as a promising therapeutic agent for the treatment of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dysregulation of microRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in mesothelial and mesothelioma cell lines after asbestiform fiber exposure

Experimental evidence demonstrated that fluoro-edenite (FE) can develop chronic respiratory diseases and elicit carcinogenic effects. Environmental exposure to FE fibers is correlated with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). An early diagnosis of MPM, and a comprehensive health monitoring of the patients exposed to FE fibers are two clinical issues that may be solved by the identification of specific biomarkers. We reported the microRNA (miRNA) and transfer RNA-derived non coding RNA (tRNA-derived ncRNA) transcriptome in human normal mesothelial and malignant mesothelioma cell lines exposed or not exposed to several concentration FE fibers. Furthermore, an interactive mesothelioma-based network was derived by using NetME tool. In untreated condition, the expression of miRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in tumor cells was significantly different with respect to non-tumor samples. Moreover, interesting and significant changes were found after the exposure of both cells lines to FE fibers. The network-based pathway analysis showed several signaling and metabolic pathways potentially involved in the pathogenesis of MPM. From papers analyzed by NetME, it is clear that many miRNAs can positively or negatively influence various pathways involved in MPM. For the first time, the analysis of tRNA-derived ncRNAs molecules in the context of mesothelioma has been made by using in vitro systems. Further studies will be designed to test and validate their diagnostic potential in high-risk individuals' liquid biopsies.
CANCER

