Cannabinoid Receptor-1 suppresses M2 macrophage polarization in colorectal cancer by downregulating EGFR

By You-Ming Deng
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2, have been implicated as emerging targets for cancer therapy. Herein, we investigated the potential regulation mechanism of CB1 and its implications in colorectal cancer. CB1 and EGFR expression were examined in colorectal cancer cell lines. The effects of CB1 agonist ACEA and its antagonist AM251 on...

Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
Analysis of immune related gene expression profiles and immune cell components in patients with Barrett esophagus

Barrett's esophagus (BE) is a well-known precancerous condition of esophageal adenocarcinoma. However, the immune cells and immune related genes involved in BE development and progression are not fully understood. Therefore, our study attempted to investigate the roles of immune cells and immune related genes in BE patients. The raw gene expression data were downloaded from the GEO database. The limma package in R was used to screen differentially expressed genes (DEGs). Then we performed the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) and random forest (RF) analyses to screen key genes. The proportion of infiltrated immune cells was evaluated using the CIBERSORT algorithm between BE and normal esophagus (NE) samples. The spearman index was used to show the correlations of immune genes and immune cells. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to assess the diagnostic value of key genes in BE. A total of 103 differentially expressed immune-related genes were identified between BE samples and normal samples. Then, 7 genes (CD1A, LTF, FABP4, PGC, TCF7L2, INSR,SEMA3C) were obtained after Lasso analysis and RF modeling. CIBERSORT analysis revealed that resting CD4 T memory cells and gamma delta T cells were present at significantly lower levels in BE samples. Moreover, plasma cell and regulatory T cells were present at significantly higher levels in BE samples than in NE samples. INSR had the highest AUC values in ROC analysis. We identified 7 immune related genes and 4 different immune cells in our study, that may play vital roles in the occurrence and development of BE. Our findings improve the understanding of the molecular mechanisms of BE.
Plasma extracellular vesicles bearing PD-L1, CD40, CD40L or TNF-RII are significantly reduced after treatment of AIDS-NHL

Emerging evidence shows that tumor cells secrete extracellular vesicles (EVs) that carry bioactive cell surface markers, such as programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), which can modulate immune responses and inhibit anti-tumor responses, potentially playing a role in lymphomagenesis and in promoting the growth of these cancers. In this study, we investigated the role of EVs expressing cell surface molecules associated with B cell activation and immune regulation. We measured levels of EVs derived from plasma from 57 subjects with AIDS-related non-Hodgkin lymphoma (AIDS-NHL) enrolled in the AIDS Malignancies Consortium (AMC) 034 clinical trial at baseline and post-treatment with rituximab plus concurrent infusional EPOCH chemotherapy. We found that plasma levels of EVs expressing PD-L1, CD40, CD40L or TNF-RII were significantly reduced after cancer treatment. AIDS-NHL patients with the diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) tumor subtype had decreased plasma levels of EVs bearing PD-L1, compared to those with Burkitt's lymphoma. CD40, CD40L and TNF-RII-expressing EVs showed a significant positive correlation with plasma levels of IL-10, CXCL13, sCD25, sTNF-RII and IL-18. Our results suggest that patients with AIDS-NHL have higher levels of EVs expressing PD-L1, CD40, CD40L or TNF-RII in circulation before cancer treatment and that levels of these EVs are associated with levels of biomarkers of microbial translocation and inflammation.
HER2 G776S mutation promotes oncogenic potential in colorectal cancer cells when accompanied by loss of APC function

Clinical cancer genome sequencing detects oncogenic variants that are potential targets for cancer treatment, but it also detects variants of unknown significance. These variants may interact with each other to influence tumor pathophysiology, however, such interactions have not been fully elucidated. Additionally, the effect of target therapy for those variants also unclarified. In this study, we investigated the biological functions of a HER2 mutation (G776S mutation) of unknown pathological significance, which was detected together with APC mutation by cancer genome sequencing of samples from a colorectal cancer (CRC) patient. Transfection of the HER2 G776S mutation alone slightly increased the kinase activity and phosphorylation of HER2 protein, but did not activate HER2 downstream signaling or alter the cell phenotype. On the other hand, the HER2 G776S mutation was shown to have strong oncogenic potential when loss of APC function was accompanied. We revealed that loss of APC function increased Wnt pathway activity but also increased RAS"“GTP, which increased ERK phosphorylation triggered by HER2 G776S transfection. In addition, afatinib, a pan-HER tyrosine kinase inhibitor, suppressed tumor growth in xenografts derived from HER2 G776S-transfected CRC cells. These findings suggest that this HER2 mutation in CRC may be a potential therapeutic target.
Chromosome-specific retention of cancer-associated DNA hypermethylation following pharmacological inhibition of DNMT1

The DNA methylation status of the X-chromosome in cancer cells is often overlooked because of computational difficulties. Most of the CpG islands on the X-chromosome are mono-allelically methylated in normal female cells and only present as a single copy in male cells. We treated two colorectal cancer cell lines from a male (HCT116) and a female (RKO) with increasing doses of a DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1)-specific inhibitor (GSK3685032/GSK5032) over several months to remove as much non-essential CpG methylation as possible. Profiling of the remaining DNA methylome revealed an unexpected, enriched retention of DNA methylation on the X-chromosome. Strikingly, the identified retained X-chromosome DNA methylation patterns accurately predicted de novo DNA hypermethylation in colon cancer patient methylomes in the TCGA COAD/READ cohort. These results suggest that a re-examination of tumors for X-linked DNA methylation changes may enable greater understanding of the importance of epigenetic silencing of cancer related genes.
Staphylococcus aureus specific lung resident memory CD4 Th1 cells attenuate the severity of influenza virus induced secondary bacterial pneumonia

Staphylococcus aureus is a major cause of severe pulmonary infections. The evolution of multi-drug resistant strains limits antibiotic treatment options. To date, all candidate vaccines tested have failed, highlighting the need for an increased understanding of the immunological requirements for effective S. aureus immunity. Using an S. aureus strain engineered to express a trackable CD4+ T cell epitope and a murine model of S. aureus pneumonia, we show strategies that lodge Th1 polarised bacterium specific CD4+ tissue resident memory T cells (Trm) in the lung can significantly attenuate the severity of S. aureus pneumonia. This contrasts natural infection of mice that fails to lodge CD4+ Trm cells along the respiratory tract or provide protection against re-infection, despite initially generating Th17 bacterium specific CD4+ T cell responses. Interestingly, lack of CD4+ Trm formation after natural infection in mice appears to be reflected in humans, where the frequency of S. aureus reactive CD4+ Trm cells in lung tissue is also low. Our findings reveal the protective capacity of S. aureus specific respiratory tract CD4+ Th1 polarised Trm cells and highlight the potential for targeting these cells in vaccines that aim to prevent the development of S. aureus pneumonia.
The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
Comment on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We read with interest a significant and well-designed study recently published in the British Journal of Cancer by Jung et al. on the development and validation of a novel biomarker for predicting prognosis in colon cancer by combining laboratory features of systemic inflammation, namely the prognostic immune nutritional index (PINI) [1]. The authors analysed the value of PINI in postoperative overall and progression-free survival of colon cancer patients in training and validation sets, and demonstrated that PINI is an effective prognostic biomarker superior to existing prognostic inflammatory biomarkers. We have some comments.
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Egfr#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment
Formulation of two lipid-based membrane"“core nanoparticles for FOLFOX combination therapy

FOLFOX is a combination of folinic acid (FnA), 5-fluorouracil (5-Fu) and oxaliplatin (OxP). It has been used as the standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This treatment is effective, but its high toxicity is dose limiting, and the drugs need to be taken for a long time. To lower the toxicity so that higher doses can be administered with minimal side effects, two lipid-based membrane"“core (MC) nanoformulations, Nano-Folox and Nano-FdUMP, have recently been developed by using the nanoprecipitation technique. The combination of Nano-Folox (containing platinum drug and FnA) and Nano-FdUMP (containing fluorine drug) significantly improves the antitumor effect against CRC and HCC relative to FOLFOX (the combination of free drugs), resulting in long-term survival of animals without significant toxic signs. Here, we describe two formulation protocols. First, for Nano-Folox, a Pt(DACH)"¢FnA nanoprecipitate is formed by [Pt(DACH)(H2O)2]2+ (the active form of OxP) and FnA2âˆ’, and the resultant nanoprecipitate is encapsulated inside the lipid nanoparticles (NPs) modified with the PEGylated aminoethyl anisamide (AEAA, a targeting ligand for sigma-1 receptor overexpressing on CRC and HCC). Second, for Nano-FdUMP, FdUMP (the active metabolite of 5-Fu) is entrapped inside the amorphous Ca3(PO4)2 nanoprecipitate, and the resultant Ca3(PO4)2"¢FdUMP nanoprecipitate is encapsulated into the AEAA-targeted PEGylated lipid NPs. The procedures for Nano-Folox and Nano-FdUMP take ~17 h and ~4 h, respectively (~17 h if they are prepared simultaneously). Procedures for the physicochemical (~30 h) and cytotoxic (~54 h) characterization are also described.
Correction: Hsa-miR-30a-3p overcomes the acquired protective autophagy of bladder cancer in chemotherapy and suppresses tumor growth and muscle invasion

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04791-z, published online 21 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author affiliation. An-Chen Chang's correct affiliation should be Translational Medicine Center, Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan. We apologize for this error. The original article has been corrected.
Author Correction: The Oligodendrocyte Transcription Factor 2 OLIG2 regulates transcriptional repression during myelinogenesis in rodents

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29068-z, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'Animals' section of the Methods, which incorrectly read 'Cnp-Cre, Olig2Flox/Fox and Sox11Flox/Flox mice were generously provided by Dr. Luis F. Parada (Department of Developmental Biology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX, USA).' The correct version adds 'Cnp-Cre (generated by Dr. Klaus Nave), Olig2Flox/Fox and Sox11Flox/Flox mice were generously provided by Dr. Luis F. Parada (Department of Developmental Biology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX, USA).' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Urolithin A ameliorates obesity-induced metabolic cardiomyopathy in mice via mitophagy activation

Metabolic cardiomyopathy (MC) is characterized by intracellular lipid accumulation and utilizing fatty acids as a foremost energy source, thereby leading to excess oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction. There is no effective therapy available yet. In this study we investigated whether defective mitophagy contributed to MC and whether urolithin A (UA), a naturally occurring microflora-derived metabolite, could protect against MC in experimental obese mice. Mice were fed high fat diet for 20 weeks to establish a diet-induced obese model. We showed that mitochondrial autophagy or mitophagy was significantly downregulated in the heart of experimental obese mice. UA (50"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, for 4 weeks) markedly activated mitophagy and ameliorated MC in obese mice by gavage. In PA-challenged H9C2 cardiomyocytes, UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagosomes and decreased autolysosomes. Furthermore, UA administration rescued PINK1/Parkin-dependent mitophagy and relieved mitochondrial defects in the heart of obese mice, which led to improving cardiac diastolic function and ameliorating cardiac remodelling. In PA-challenged primarily isolated cardiomyocytes, both application of mitophagy inhibitor Mdivi-1 (15"‰Î¼M) and silencing of mitophagy gene Parkin blunted the myocardial protective effect of UA. In summary, our data suggest that restoration of mitophagy with UA ameliorates symptoms of MC, which highlights a therapeutic potential of UA in the treatment of MC.
Dysregulation of microRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in mesothelial and mesothelioma cell lines after asbestiform fiber exposure

Experimental evidence demonstrated that fluoro-edenite (FE) can develop chronic respiratory diseases and elicit carcinogenic effects. Environmental exposure to FE fibers is correlated with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). An early diagnosis of MPM, and a comprehensive health monitoring of the patients exposed to FE fibers are two clinical issues that may be solved by the identification of specific biomarkers. We reported the microRNA (miRNA) and transfer RNA-derived non coding RNA (tRNA-derived ncRNA) transcriptome in human normal mesothelial and malignant mesothelioma cell lines exposed or not exposed to several concentration FE fibers. Furthermore, an interactive mesothelioma-based network was derived by using NetME tool. In untreated condition, the expression of miRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in tumor cells was significantly different with respect to non-tumor samples. Moreover, interesting and significant changes were found after the exposure of both cells lines to FE fibers. The network-based pathway analysis showed several signaling and metabolic pathways potentially involved in the pathogenesis of MPM. From papers analyzed by NetME, it is clear that many miRNAs can positively or negatively influence various pathways involved in MPM. For the first time, the analysis of tRNA-derived ncRNAs molecules in the context of mesothelioma has been made by using in vitro systems. Further studies will be designed to test and validate their diagnostic potential in high-risk individuals' liquid biopsies.
Caffeic acid phenethyl ester suppresses intestinal FXR signaling and ameliorates nonalcoholic fatty liver disease by inhibiting bacterial bile salt hydrolase activity

Propolis is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine. Studies have demonstrated the therapeutic effects of propolis extracts and its major bioactive compound caffeic acid phenethyl ester (CAPE) on obesity and diabetes. Herein, CAPE was found to have pharmacological activity against nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in diet-induced obese mice. CAPE, previously reported as an inhibitor of bacterial bile salt hydrolase (BSH), inhibited BSH enzymatic activity in the gut microbiota when administered to mice. Upon BSH inhibition by CAPE, levels of tauro-Î²-muricholic acid were increased in theÂ intestine and selectively suppressed intestinal farnesoid X receptor (FXR) signaling. This resulted in lowering of the ceramides in theÂ intestine that resulted from increased diet-induced obesity. Elevated intestinal ceramides are transported to the liver where they promoted fat production. Lowering FXR signaling was also accompanied by increased GLP-1 secretion. In support of this pathway, the therapeutic effects of CAPE on NAFLD were absent in intestinal FXR-deficient mice, and supplementation of mice with C16-ceramide significantly exacerbated hepatic steatosis. Treatment of mice with an antibiotic cocktail to deplete BSH-producing bacteria also abrogated the therapeutic activity of CAPE against NAFLD. These findings demonstrate that CAPE ameliorates obesity-related steatosis at least partly through the gut microbiota-bile acid-FXR pathway via inhibiting bacterial BSH activity and suggests that propolis enriched with CAPE might serve as a promising therapeutic agent for the treatment of NAFLD.
Blocking connexin 43 and its promotion of ATP release from renal tubular epithelial cells ameliorates renal fibrosis

Whether metabolites derived from injured renal tubular epithelial cells (TECs) participate in renal fibrosis is poorly explored. After TEC injury, various metabolites are released and among the most potent is adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is released via ATP-permeable channels. In these hemichannels, connexin 43 (Cx43) is the most common member. However, its role in renal interstitial fibrosis (RIF) has not been fully examined. We analyzed renal samples from patients with obstructive nephropathy and mice with unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO). Cx43-KSP mice were generated to deplete Cx43 in TECs. Through transcriptomics, metabolomics, and single-cell sequencing multi-omics analysis, the relationship among tubular Cx43, ATP, and macrophages in renal fibrosis was explored. The expression of Cx43 in TECs was upregulated in both patients and mice with obstructive nephropathy. Knockdown of Cx43 in TECs or using Cx43-specific inhibitors reduced UUO-induced inflammation and fibrosis in mice. Single-cell RNA sequencing showed that ATP specific receptors, including P2rx4 and P2rx7, were distributed mainly on macrophages. We found that P2rx4- or P2rx7-positive macrophages underwent pyroptosis after UUO, and in vitro ATP directly induced pyroptosis by macrophages. The administration of P2 receptor or P2X7 receptor blockers to UUO mice inhibited macrophage pyroptosis and demonstrated a similar degree of renoprotection as Cx43 genetic depletion. Further, we found that GAP 26 (a Cx43 hemichannel inhibitor) and A-839977 (an inhibitor of the pyroptosis receptor) alleviated UUO-induced fibrosis, while BzATP (the agonist of pyroptosis receptor) exacerbated fibrosis. Single-cell sequencing demonstrated that the pyroptotic macrophages upregulated the release of CXCL10, which activated intrarenal fibroblasts. Cx43 mediates the release of ATP from TECs during renal injury, inducing peritubular macrophage pyroptosis, which subsequently leads to the release of CXCL10 and activation of intrarenal fibroblasts and acceleration of renal fibrosis.
Interparticle and Brownian forces controlling particle aggregation and rheology of silicate melts containing platinum-group element particles

We study the rheology of silicate melts containing platinum-group element (PGE) particles. They exhibit a shear-thinning behaviour, an intense aggregation tendency, and an anomalously high apparent viscosity in the low shear rate limit, even at very low particle volume fraction. Using a compilation of published experimental data, we analyse these effects in three steps. Firstly, we observe that the viscosities of these suspensions are much higher than those of natural silicate crystal-bearing melts for low shear rate regimes. Secondly, we demonstrate that the viscosities at low shear rate limit cannot be estimated by classical rheological models but rather may be understood as the result of particle aggregation, trapping dead fluid, and thereby increasing the effective particle volume fraction. Finally, we scale the critical shear rates for shear-thinning using a Peclet number analysis-invoking a competition between random thermal particle motion and hydrodynamic shearing motion-and, using an empirical extension, we additionally account for the particle"“particle interaction energetics. We propose a framework in which the rheology of this family of particle-bearing melts can be predicted, and demonstrate that at low Peclet numbers, PGE-bearing particle aggregation is driven by interparticle forces and Brownian motion.
Correction to: Deubiquitylase OTUD6B stabilizes the mutated pVHL and suppresses cell migration in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-021-04135-3, published online 02 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes in the affiliations. Affiliation 2 should read "Department of Pathology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui, China". In addition, author Chun-Ping Cui is also affiliated with "Department of Pathology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui, China". The original article has been corrected.
CDCDB: A large and continuously updated drug combination database

In recent years, due to the complementary action of drug combinations over mono-therapy, the multiple-drugs for multiple-targets paradigm has received increased attention to treat bacterial infections and complex diseases. Although new drug combinations screening has benefited from experimental tests like automated high throughput screening, it is limited due to the large number of possible drug combinations. The task of drug combination screening can be streamlined through computational methods and models. Such models require up-to-date databases; however, existing databases are static and consist of the data collected at the time of their creation. This paper introduces the Continuous Drug Combination Database (CDCDB), a continuously updated drug combination database. The CDCDB includes over 40,795 drug combinations, of which 17,107 are unique combinations consisting of more than 4,129 individual drugs, curated from ClinicalTrials.gov, the FDA Orange BookÂ®, and patents. To create CDCDB, we use various methods, including natural language processing techniques, to improve the process of drug combination discovery, ensuring that our database can be used for drug synergy prediction. Website: https://icc.ise.bgu.ac.il/medical_ai/CDCDB/.
Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
Team architecture in 3D genomic interactions revealed through nanopore sequencing

Are major decisions in the cell made through pairs of interacting loci (enhancers and promoters) or larger teams of cooperating regulatory elements? A new genome-wide assay and algorithm answers this question and provides a scalable technology to link new dimensions of genome structure with cellular function. This is a preview...
SCIENCE

