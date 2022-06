NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the death of two people in boating-related incidents during the Memorial Day weekend. TWRA said both incidents occurred on the evening of Monday, May 30th. The first involved a collision between a pontoon boat and a personal watercraft on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County. TWRA said this incident resulted in the death of a female passenger on the personal watercraft and severe injuries to the male operator.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO