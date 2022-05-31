SJFD responding to vegetation fire near Brasilia Way
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a vegetation fire near the 5800 block of Brasilia Way, not far from Almaden lake Park.Watch KRON4 News Online
SJFD reports that there is currently a slow rate of spread and there are no structures threatened by the fire. The fire is estimated to be about 3 acres in size. SJFD also reports that there are no injuries to report at this time.What are red-flag warnings?
This fire comes as the North Bay is still under a Red Flag Warning due to the dry conditions and high temperatures we have been seeing in our area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
