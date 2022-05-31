Crash closes Route 124 in Sangamon County

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 124 is closed in Sangamon County due to a crash.

State Troopers said a commercial motor vehicle was involved in this crash, which happened at the intersection with Barber Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours and drivers are advised to take an alternate route of travel.

There is no word on whether there are injuries.

