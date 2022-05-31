ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas coalition initiative connects Latino domestic violence victims to community services

By Noah Taborda
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence is launching a new multimedia program aimed at connecting members of the Kansas Latino community who are victims of sexual assault to beneficial community services. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — A new statewide initiative is working to increase awareness of community services available to Latino victims of sexual and domestic violence, taking into account the unique circumstances that keep many from accessing help.

The multimedia program, Together We Can Help, was initiated by the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence in response to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing 34% of Latinas say they have experienced this type of violence. The campaign initiated this month will be in Spanish and focus on social media outreach and other media alternatives, like Spanish on radio broadcasts to inform of services in the community.

“Through research conducted for us, we focused this campaign on the barriers some Hispanics may experience regarding seeking services,” said Joyce Grover, executive director of KCSDV. “Our services are free, confidential, and not affiliated with law enforcement or the government.”

The coalition is a nonprofit with 25 member sexual and domestic violence programs across the state, many of whom already provide services in Spanish and other languages. They will initiate a strategy that, along with a strong media presence, will use word of mouth and trusted community figures to help spread information.

Grover also highlighted the Kansas Crisis Hotline, which provides services in Spanish and other languages.

“This is an opportunity to broaden awareness to Hispanic communities about our services, especially during the pandemic,” Grover said.

Puente Marketing, a Kansas City-based firm, created and researched the plan with the central idea of “comadres and compadres,” described by Norberto Ayala-Flores, principal owner of Puente Marketing, as a cross between a best friend and a godparent.

“The tagline — Juntos le ayudamos — makes KCSDV and its member organizations an ally to all comadres and compadres,” Ayala-Flores said.

Another reason KCSDV is focusing on a community-based approach is the fact many will not report these crimes because of complications with their or their family’s immigration status. This was a primary concern behind opponents of a new law banning sanctuary ordinances .

Lindsie Ford, a Kansas attorney, said trust from both the community and their neighbors can play a major role in ensuring the Latino community knows how and where they can seek the services they need to find safety. Ford also noted that many of these women may be victims of threats or coercion by their abuser.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 34.8% of Latinas say they have experienced some sort of sexual coercion, rape or both. Abusers often use the immigrant survivor’s status to exert control over their victims, Ford said.

“When applying for access to the United States, a fiancé visa can require a sponsoring citizen to vouch for their significant other,” Ford said. “Many abusers hold this over the heads of their spouses. Even those who did not sponsor their partner’s access to the country will utilize threats of deportation as a tool to force compliance on the part of their victim.”

Ford added some immigrants may not understand their rights, thus the need for programs that ensure a safe pathway to safety.

That is a similar focus for the Mattie Rhodes Center, which serves more than 1,000 individuals in the Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte Counties. More than two-thirds of those they serve are from Latin America and only speak Spanish.

Their Nuevo Dia Domestic Violence Program, started in June 2000, gives similar consideration to the unique circumstances that keep these women from reporting crimes or utilizing resources to escape a dangerous home.

“Community support can make the difference between pursuing a safe future free of abuses for all survivors,” Ford said.

The post Kansas coalition initiative connects Latino domestic violence victims to community services appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Kansas Reflector

Strengthening behavioral health access will help Kansans and address far-reaching disparities

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka USD 501, and Shannon Portillo, associate dean and professor at the University of Kansas, served as co-chairs of the Governor’s Commission on […] The post Strengthening behavioral health access will help Kansans and address far-reaching disparities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Candidates in Kansas races focused on schools, affordability and rural investments

Candidates who have entered races ahead of the filing deadline plan to focus their campaigns on bringing attention to rural Kansas, free school lunches, affordable gas and getting Kansas “back on track.” Some rushed to make a last-minute filing at the Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday, including Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who revealed his […] The post Candidates in Kansas races focused on schools, affordability and rural investments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansans aren’t immune to gun violence. We advance sensible policy to address the problem.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Katy Tyndell helped launch the Wichita group of Moms Demand Action in 2016 and remains an active volunteer for the organization. Abby Shull leads the Winfield Moms […] The post Kansans aren’t immune to gun violence. We advance sensible policy to address the problem. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

In parts of Kansas, Black drivers get pulled over more, but police don’t track numbers everywhere

TOPEKA — Black drivers are given a disproportionately higher number of traffic tickets than white motorists in some Kansas cities. Yet the extent of any racial bias in traffic stops remains uncertain largely because no statewide requirement exists demanding police track the data. That leaves individual cities and counties to create their own policies — giving, at best, an inconsistent picture of how much more vulnerable Black drivers are to getting pulled over.
TOPEKA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Two Cities in Kansas Rank in “Top Cities for Families”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American moves 11.7 times in their lifetime…but the decision as to where to move has many factors. In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, the financial website WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
