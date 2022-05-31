ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres pregame: Myers returns, Hosmer sits in Game 2 in St. Louis

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWoEk_0fw8KzwQ00

Wil Myers, as expected, is returning from his right knee inflammation, but the Padres are still not at full strength for Tuesday’s 4:45 p.m. start in St. Louis.

Eric Hosmer is not the lineup, giving way for Jake Cronenworth’s third start this year at first base.

Hosmer’s last day off was May 21 in San Francisco, which was his first day off in more than a month.

Hosmer’s .312/.378/.435 batting line is second only to Manny Machado on the team, but he is hitting .258/.361/.290 since that last day off and is 0-for-8 over his last two games.

Hosmer has not homered since May 11.

Cronenworth, who will bat third, was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored on Monday, just his second multi-hit effort over his last 16 games (.200/.230/.300).

Myers sat Sunday and Monday while dealing with his knee. He has just one homer this year, during a three-hit game on May 13. Including that game, Myers is hitting .286/.339/.393 with three doubles since then.

Myers will hit fifth.

Profar remains in the leadoff spot, where he has penned a .438/.500/.688 batting line over four starts.

Robinson Cano will bat sixth and play second base. He is 3-for-28 with one RBI and no extra-base hits since signing with the Padres.

Here is how the Cardinals will line up Tuesday evening:

Tuesday's pitching matchup

Padres LHP Blake Snell (0-2, 6.00 ERA)

He threw 84 pitches in his first start (3 2/3 IP, 3 ER) and 104 pitches in his second (5 1/3 IP, 3 ER) in his second and is expected to be “without limitations,” as Padres manager Bob Melvin said. Snell has faced the Cardinals just once, throwing seven innings of a two-run ball in 2017 in a no-decision and therefore doesn't have a ton of history with current Cardinals hitters:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq48C_0fw8KzwQ00
(Baseball-reference.com)

Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (5-4, 3.12 ERA)

The 40-year-old veteran has 14 career starts against the Padres, including two last year (10 IP, 8 ER) and one in the 2020 postseason (3 1/3 IP, 2 ER). Wainwright’s strikeout rate (6.6 per 9 innings) is his lowest since 2015 (6.4), while his 2.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio is his lowest since 2007 (1.94).

With Yadier Molina catching Wainwright, this will be their 314th start together as batterymates, two shy of tying Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for second all-time.

A win will give Wainwright 190 career victories, surpassing Clayton Kershaw for fourth-most among active pitchers.

Here is how Wainwright has fared against current Padres hitters:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqNao_0fw8KzwQ00
(Baseball-reference.com)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres to release eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano, select former top prospect Nomar Mazara

The Padres are set to select the contract of outfielder Nomar Mazara, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. The former Rangers top prospect-turned-journeyman inked a minor-league pact with San Diego over the winter. The move comes in conjunction with the “imminent” release of floundering second baseman/designated hitter Robinson Cano, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic (Twitter link). Murray and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday night that Cano was likely to opt for free agency after declining to be optioned to Triple-A (as any player with five-plus years of MLB service can do). Whether he’ll be formally released or elect free agency is largely a moot point; the outcome is the same.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Javier Baez sent to Detroit's bench on Wednesday night

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Baez will sit at home after Harold Castro was moved to shortstop, Kody Clemens was shifted to left field, Jonathan Schoop was aligned at second, and Miguel Cabrera was announced as Wednesday's designated hitter. According...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis again linked to Frankie Montas

The St. Louis Cardinals have once again been linked to A’s star Frankie Montas, who will be the best starting pitcher available via trade. Earlier this season, two national baseball writers connected the St. Louis Cardinals to Frankie Montas. Since then, the buzz has quieted down, even as Montas has established himself as the clear-cut best rotation arm available before the trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
California Sports
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy